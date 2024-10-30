Hop on board for Spooktastic Halloween half term fun with Translink

TRANSLINK is offering a half term treat with adventures by bus and rail, and reminding passengers of best value fares and great connections for days out with family and friends.

For those spending the spooky season in Belfast, Lord Mayor of Belfast Councillor Micky Murray, is encouraging people to avail of public transport to enjoy what’s on throughout the city.

“Throughout the half-term break, there’s lots to see and do in Belfast – from Halloween activities in the city centre to local community events and autumnal walks in our parks and outdoor spaces,” he said.

“Much of it is also accessible on foot, by bike or via our public transport network, which has been further enhanced by the newly-opened Belfast Grand Central Station.

“By leaving the car at home and thinking about alternatives, we can all help reduce road congestion and work together to build a cleaner, greener city for all.”

Sean McGreevy, Service Delivery Manager at Translink, added: "Our commitment to sustainability and providing greener travel options aligns perfectly with the city's own aspirations.

“With a range of services to explore Belfast and its neighbourhoods, we aim to encourage even more people to make the switch away from private motoring, enjoy the many benefits of public transport and help create a cleaner, greener region for everyone.”

Contactless ticketing is now available on all Translink buses and coaches, providing even more convenience and flexibility for travellers, reducing cash payments and ensuring faster boarding. Families of up to two adults and four children can explore the City with the Metro and Glider Family and Friends pass for £10.

For those planning on going further afield, for just £24, Translink's Family and Friends ticket for just £24, includes unlimited day travel on all bus and rail services across the North.

A special coach service from Belfast travelling to Derry Halloween on October 31 is also available, providing people with a comfortable, accessible and sustainable way of enjoying Europe's biggest Halloween festival. Tickets for this service are now available to purchase online by visiting translink.co.uk/events.