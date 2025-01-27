Housing Executive carrying out over 1,000 repairs since Storm Éowyn

THE Housing Executive have carried out over 1,000 repairs since Storm Éowyn hit last Friday.

To date the Housing Executive has received over 5,300 calls and issued over 1,300 emergency repairs – mostly relating to storm damage, fallen trees and heating issues.

Chief Executive of the Housing Executive, Grainia Long, said: “Already, 1,200 of the reported emergency repairs have been attended to and we are hopeful that many more will be dealt with today.



“Our thanks go to our teams and our contractors who worked over the weekend to assist with tenants and to get repair work carried out. Today (Monday) we’re continuing to prioritise emergency repairs."



Ms Long said the Housing Executive continue to receive "exceptionally high numbers of calls" and due to the scale of storm damage and continued disruption, it may take some time "to complete all our repair works".



She continued: “We would like to thank our tenants for their patience and understanding as we prioritise this work.



“All our offices are open and our local teams are available if any tenant needs to discuss any urgent housing issue.

“The Severe Weather Emergency Protocol (SWEP) remained in place over the weekend to provide extended support for those experiencing homelessness.



“Our teams also worked round the clock to ensure all available accommodation and support is available to those who found themselves homeless or who were rough sleeping.

“We would like to place on record our thanks to those homeless providers and voluntary organisations for providing additional support, extra bed spaces and outreach during this time.”