Housing Executive want to hear your views

The Housing Executive is inviting residents to have their say on their draft Community Involvement and Cohesion Strategy 2024-2029.



Public consultation on the draft strategy opened at the beginning of April and will run for 12 weeks.



The Housing Executive is holding a public engagement event on Wednesday, 15th May at St Comgalls, Divis Street, from 10.30am to 12.30pm.



Director of Housing Services, Jennifer Hawthorne, said: “This event is open to all members of the public, community groups, partners and stakeholders.



“We will share details of the draft strategy and ask for feedback to help shape the framework for supporting and developing our communities up to 2029.



“Community involvement and tenant participation is at the heart of our service and I would encourage everyone to come along and have their say so that we can ensure inclusivity is at the core of our strategy.



“We will have technical support available on the day to enable people to complete our online consultation survey.



“To register to attend please email comm_involvementcohesion@nihe.gov.uk.”