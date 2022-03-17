WATCH: Sign up for the six week shred challenge at Hustle Fitness

NORTH Belfast's newest and most innovative gym is set to kickstart an exciting six-week fitness programme to help transform the physique of people of all levels and abilities.

Hustle Fitness on the Ballysillan Road will start its 'Six Week Shred Challenge' on Monday (21 March), aiming to get participants in the best shape of their lives.

The challenge is based on the gym's distinctive "small group personal training" model, which enables clients to get the very most out of their fitness journey.

Explaining the concept, Hustle Fitness Founder and Owner, Matthew Rooney said: "We offer sessions for one to six people, generally it's one to four with a personal trainer who will have a specific programme for you. But we work together to try to push each other on.

"It's open to any type of person, you don't need to train before, and everything is coached. We have an expert team that really know what they're doing.

"The whole point of this concept is to make personal training affordable. Personal training sessions outside of here would normally cost £25 to £30. You can come here for the same price per week but you get three small group personal training sessions, access to classes and we have a resident nutritionist, so you're getting a huge all-in-one package.

"We're bringing a concept to North Belfast which currently isn't available, and we're hoping that it will bring many people from the community together. We're hoping it's something people will really buy into, and we're offering free trials for our first week so we can get people in and they can get a feel for it."

The six-week shred will start with an in-body scan that will check body composition, looking at things like your muscle and fat content.

Participants will be entitled to three small group personal training sessions per week and a free nutrition plan ensure results.

"We'll do another body composition check at the end of the six weeks and hopefully we'll see some results," Matthew added.

