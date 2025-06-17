I have a passion to pursue a career in journalism

MY name is Carla Martin and I’m a Year 13 student in St Joseph's College. I’m currently studying Media Studies, English Literature, and Health and Social Care with the hope to study Journalism in University and/or pursue a career surrounding it.

Out of the three subjects I study, Media Studies, is definitely my strongest subject — I love analysing how messages are communicated, exploring the impact of different platforms, and creating media content myself. It’s the subject where I feel most confident and inspired. What draws me most to Media is how it connects to my growing interest in political and investigative journalism. I’m fascinated by how the media can hold power to account, uncover important truths, and influence public opinion. In class, I’ve particularly enjoyed learning about media bias, representation, and how audiences are targeted and influenced — all of which tie directly into the kind of journalism I hope to be involved in one day.

As part of my work experience with the Belfast Media Group, I’m having the chance to explore different types of journalism, which has really deepened my interest in the field — especially in investigative and political journalism. Being able to see how journalists work in real life has made me even more excited about the possibility of doing this as a career.



My passion for journalism comes from a love of storytelling and understanding how media shapes the world around us. Media Studies is my strongest subject, and it's helped me learn how news is presented, how people are represented in the media, and how different platforms can influence public opinion. Studying theorists like Stuart Hall has given me a better understanding of the deeper messages behind the headlines.

Even though English Literature isn’t my strongest subject, I’ve gained a real appreciation for language and how powerful it can be. It’s helped me think critically and look at things from different perspectives — which are really useful skills for any journalist. It’s also made me more interested in telling real-life stories that often don’t get enough attention.

Out of all areas of journalism, I’m especially drawn to investigative and political reporting. I like the idea of digging deeper, asking tough questions, and uncovering stories that make a real difference. I also care a lot about how political decisions affect everyday lives, and I think journalists play an important role in keeping people informed and holding those in power to account. This experience has made me even more determined to explore this career path further.

Carla is on work experience with the Andersonstown News this week.