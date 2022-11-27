Soccer: Immaculata win cross-city clash against Crumlin Star

NAFL Premier Division

Immaculata FC 2 - 0 Crumlin Star

IT WAS freezing cold with a biting wind, but Immaculata showed they still had some fire in their hearts beating Crumlin Star 2-0 after their recent loss to Dunmurry Rec in the semi-final of the Steel and Sons Cup.

The Mac opened up with an immediate goal scored by James Haughey which saw him outmanoeuvre Star's 'keeper Paul Fisher to put the ball in the back of the net.

The first half saw numerous chances from Immaculata, but they didn't get to follow through with the success of that early goal. Brian Kennedy had a good chance with a header eight minutes in, but it didn't have enough power behind it to see it through and was saved by Star's 'keeper.

Mac's captain Gary McVicker got a yellow card 15 minutes in for a bad tackle, this was followed a few minutes later a proper scrum at the net which saw Star repeatedly try and get the ball in the back of the net. Mac's 'keeper Ruairi Murray had a brutal minute trying to fend off the attacks, but was ultimately successful in stopping the onslaught.

At 34 minutes Star captain Barry McKervey took a brilliant free-kick which headed straight for the net, but it was saved in time by 'keeper Ruairi Murray.

In the final seconds of the first half, Mac tried again at goal with a shot from Gary McVicker, but it went wide.

As the second half went on it became hard to say who had more possession, each team seemed to have equal chances with the ball, but both weren't successful in getting it into the back of the net.

Mac had another brilliant chance which they turned into a cracking goal, when Logan Brady planted the ball firmly into the centre of the net, to put the West Belfast men two goals up.

A free kick from Star at 70 minutes almost saw the North Belfast outfit score, and Aidan McNeill could've scored if only the ball had been lower and not gone over. A minute later the Mac almost made it three when Logan Brady blasted the ball at Star 'keeper Paul Fisher, who blocked it with his body in a move that will surely leave a bruise or two.

FULL TIME:@CrumlinStarFC 0-2 Immaculata (J. Haughey, L. Brady)



Our second win away to Crumlin Star this season keeps our domestic record intact, with 4 wins from 4 in the league.#GOTM 💙 — Immaculata Football Club (@Immaculatafc) November 26, 2022

A few minutes later Immaculata did manage another goal, however it was ruled offside and didn't count, but they had done enough to claim the victory.

IMMACULATA FC: R Murray, Ben McCaul, M Fisher, E Begley, Brian McCaul, C O'Riordan, S Begley, G McVicker, L Brady (goal 66 minutes), B Kennedy, J Haughey (goal 2 minutes)

Subs: R McGinley, K McGovern, P Adams

CRUMLIN STAR: P Fisher, G Maguire, A McNeill, N Hawkins, M Lyons, S McBurney, B O'Neill, K Trainor, K Lynch, J Doyle, B McKervey

Subs: S Smyth, F Brennan, P McConnell