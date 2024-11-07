Man arrested following knife attack on Glen Road

ATTACK: A man (31) was arrested after a knife attack on the Glen Road on Wednesday evening

A MAN has been arrested following a knife attack on Glen Road on Wednesday evening with the victim suffering cuts to the face and arm.

Police reported the victim suffered slash wounds in an attack on the Glen Road near the Glen Colin estate with a 31-year-old man being later arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

PSNI Sergeant Costley said: “Shortly after 7pm we received a report that a man had been stabbed in the Glen Road area. The victim sustained slash wounds to his face and arm during the attack.

“Officers attended and a 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm, he remains in police custody at this time.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the attack or to anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1471 06/11/24.”

A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.