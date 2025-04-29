Increased police presence on Saturday ahead of Irish Cup Final

GLORY DAYS: Ronan Hale scores the winner for Cliftonville in last year's Cup Final

POLICE have issued a warning to supporters ahead of Saturday's Irish Cup Final at Windsor Park.

Cliftonville face Dungannon Swifts at Windsor Park in local football's showpiece final on Saturday at 2.30pm. Yesterday, the North Belfast club spoke out against reports that some Reds fans planned to gather on the Falls Road before parading to the Boucher Road venue.

Cliftonville are hoping to win their second Irish Cup in two years after defeating Linfield 3-1 in last year's decider – the first time in 45 years that the Solitude club got their hands on the famous trophy.

Belfast Area Commander, Chief Superintendent Jeremy Lindsay said there will be an increased police presence in the city on Saturday.

“Supporters should be considerate while transiting through residential streets and commercial areas convenient to the stadium.

“All fans should behave in a manner befitting the reputations of their teams and refrain from intentionally impeding or obstructing anyone from going about their lawful business.

“Freedom of assembly is a fundamental right, but certain actions such as blocking roads are unlawful. Additionally, all public processions must be approved by the Parades Commission.

“If a procession proceeds without this approval, we will take proportionate action in response.

“If we issue necessary instructions and these are not complied with, subsequent actions may include arrest and detention.

“CCTV and video evidence will be utilised as part of the policing operation in an effort to deal with any criminal offences or anti-social behaviour.

“We will take all necessary steps to identify and deal with anyone who chooses to commit an offence.”