Information on housing swaps and new housing developments in West Belfast

THE Upper Springfield Resource Centre (USRC) will be holding a drop-in centre with all housing associations on their new housing developments in the West Belfast area.

The centre are also developing a database for West Belfast which will note down any people or families who are looking to swap their homes to help relieve the housing stress in the area.

The meeting will take place on Wednesday 11 October from 3pm to 6pm and will contain all the information on the 800-plus homes which are currently being developed in the Upper Springfield, Whiterock and Hannahstown areas.

HOUSING: Over 600 houses are being built by Apex Housing at the Glenmona site off the Monagh Bypass

Tommy Holland from USRC said: “The purpose of this initiative is to provide advice and create a database for the Housing Executive and other housing providers and for residents/tenants throughout West Belfast interested in voluntary swaps, transfers or exchanges.

“This will be available for anyone who feels like swapping, if their house is too small or now too big, if someone is looking to move closer to family, work, or schools, or to a ground floor or bungalow/apartment accommodation.

“After speaking with housing allocation officers and advice workers it’s apparent that putting together a database of properties where residents are interested in moving would help people and families identify areas or homes that would better suit their needs better.”

Tommy continued: “Speaking with some people we have found they find living alone in a big three or four bedroom house is too expensive to heat and too difficult to maintain especially with the cost of living at this time. Other people for health reasons have told us they would prefer smaller accommodation or a bungalow; some tenants with a disability are looking for ground floor accommodation.”

HOUSING: New homes are being built at Dermot Hill

Information on the following housing developments will be available:

APEX: Mixed-use Urban Village Site at Glenmona.

The new development will deliver 653 social and affordable homes. Planning has been granted which includes a community centre with MUGA (multi-use games area) pitch, two care homes, a neighbourhood retail centre, a hotel and a children’s play area.

Radius: Newhill, Whiterock.

This 28-unit social housing development proposal includes provision of new access, below ground pumping station, open space and associated landscaping. Planning was approved at BCC Committee on 19th September 2023. Radius are now working towards a March 2024 target for construction to start on site.

Clanmill: 122 Homes Upper Springfield Road.

This new development will deliver 122 homes for social rental. Plans also include pedestrian and cycle walkways, public open space and a children’s play area.

Newpark Homes: Old St Thomas’s Belfast Met Site Whiterock Road.

The new development will deliver 62 homes for social rent. Plans also include a new open space and urban squares.

The public information drop-in session will take place from 3pm to 6pm on Wednesday 11th October at Upper Springfield Development Trust at 689 Springfield Road Belfast, BT12 7FP.