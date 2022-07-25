Cian is Ireland's youngest undertaker

A FORMER Coláiste Feirste pupil is thought to have become Ireland's youngest undertaker, aged just 17.

Cian Ó Ríoghbhárdáin left school at the end of last term and took up a post at O'Neill's Funeral Directors just two weeks ago.

The young Gaeilgeoir is perhaps better known for his time spent as a Solas na nÓg youth worker, but is quickly adapting to his new role.

West Belfast based funeral directors O'Neill's took to social media on Monday to praise Cian, stating: "We are delighted to have such a well mannered and ambitious young man join our team who’s beaming with enthusiasm and willing to learn in his role each day."

Speaking about his new role, Cian said he is "quite enjoying it".

"The reason being, I want to help families at the saddest and most stressing times of their lives, and I want to be able to take pressure off families during the time of grieving when they lose a loved one. Losing a loved one is hard and that’s why we’re here to help, at O’Neills.”