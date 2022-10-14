North Belfast groups benefit from Irish-American funding

TWO North Belfast community projects have received charitable donations from the Irish American Partnership.

The contributions were made in honour of Robbie Hunter to celebrate his recent retirement as President of the State Building and Construction Trades Council of California.

The recipient groups, Cumann Cultúrtha Mhic Reachtain, based on the Antrim Road, and the Shared History Interpretive Project (SHIP), who were established in Sailortown in 2006, shared their appreciation to Robbie for his interest in and his support for their projects.

In a statement, Cumann Cultúrtha Mhic Reachtain (CCMR) said: "We were delighted to have been contacted by Robbie Hunter and the Irish-American Partnership earlier in the year.

"CCMR were selected as one of two North Belfast-based organisations to receive a generous donation in honour of Robbie’s work for the Irish-American community and to acknowledge the central role CCMR play for Irish language promotion locally.

"During the summer, staff and committee members of Cumann Cultúrtha Mhic Reachtain welcomed Robbie and his family to our bustling Irish-language and arts facility, Áras Mhic Reachtain where they got a flavour of the range of activities and programmes provided.

"We were delighted to host Robbie and family for lunch in our newly-opened café, Caifé Ceoil, which places an emphasis on good food, great music and offers all visitors the opportunity to use their Irish – regardless of level.

"Robbie commented on how impressed he was with how the society promotes and advances the Irish language, Gaelic arts and culture at local community level here in North Belfast and was especially impressed with the ethos of the organisation and centre.

"Cumann Cultúrtha Mhic Reachtain staff and committee would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to Robbie Hunter and to The Irish-American Partnership for their very generous donation to the organisation, which was duly presented earlier this month by members of Robbie’s family.

"It’s an impressively generous gesture which is greatly appreciated, is a great boost to ongoing efforts and will go a long way to improving the facilities and opportunities for Gaels, both young and old.

"Whilst Áras Mhic Reachtain has seen many improvements in the recent past, from the opening of Caifé Ceoil, refurbishment of our Concert Hall at Barr at Tí and the much-needed facelift to the front of the building, the donation from the Irish-American Partnership will enable CCMR to continue to build upon these successes and deliver a facility and services worthy of North Belfast Gaels."

A statement from SHIP said: "Over the years, Robbie has met up with SHIP members on many occasions, participating in our activities and always taking the time to view the various SHIP wall features positioned around Sailortown.

"In April 2019 he was proud to carry the SHIP-commissioned James Connolly banner in the parade to the opening of the James Connolly Visitor Centre by the Irish President Michael D Higgins. The banner was officially unfurled by Robbie and Terry O’Sullivan when they visited us in Sailortown, a few days before the centre opening.

Robbie carrying the SHIP-commissioned James Connolly banner in the parade for the opening of the James Connolly Visitor Centre

"He has shared with us, his memories as a young boy living with his grandparents, Robbie and Nora Hunter in Sailortown’s North Thomas Street. Robbie’s cherished recollections brings him back to when his grandad walked him around the historic district, describing various places and pointing out the building at 120 Corporation Street where in 1911 James Connolly opened the Belfast Branch Office of the Irish Transport and General Workers Union (ITGWU). Connolly worked in the Branch Office for three years.

"In 2019 we erected a commemorative plaque at the site, Robbie attended the unveiling along with over one hundred trade union delegates from America.

"In the late 1970’s, prior to moving to California, Robbie worked with his grandad at Belfast Docks. No doubt, the schooling he received then, and the family stories told to him about the trade union activities of John Quinn (his granny Nora’s father), inspired Robbie through his entire working life, especially in America. In 2012 he was elected as the President of the SBCTCC, representing 180 local trade unions. Prior to this role, he led the Los Angeles/Orange Counties Building Trades Council and served as president of Ironworkers Local 433.

"John Quinn was a close colleague of Connolly and Winifred Carney and was her proposer when she stood as a Sinn Féin candidate for Victoria Ward Belfast in the 1918 Westminster Election. Winifred’s friend Countess Markievicz made history in the same election, as the first woman to be elected to Westminster.

"In December 2013 Robbie travelled back home to participate in the unveiling of a gravestone on John Quinn’s previously unmarked grave at Milltown Cemetery. This project was sponsored by the Irish Government’s Department of Foreign Affairs, the guest speaker was the then Belfast Mayor, Councillor Máirtín Ó Muilleoir.

"We would like to thank Robbie for his sustained support for SHIP and we appreciate that he selected us as a recipient of his Charity Retirement Fund. This generous donation is most welcome and will be used to promote further SHIP projects."