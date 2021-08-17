Irish Cup: Dollingstown win shootout to dump Crumlin Star out

Dollingstown goalkeeper Gareth Buchanan celebrates with his teammates following Saturday's penalty shoot-out victory over Crumlin Star in the Irish Cup Dollingstown FC

Saddler’s Peaky Blinder Irish Cup, Round One (AET)

Dollingstown 3 Crumlin Star 3 (Dollingstown won 3-2 on pens)

CRUMLIN Star exited the Irish Cup at the first hurdle after a thrilling clash with Dollingstown at Planters Park ended with the hosts going through after a penalty shoot-out.

The Premier Intermediate side took the lead in the final minute of the first half via Jonny Ewart and doubled their advantage on the hour mark when Keith Johnston’s effort evaded Dean Smyth.

The visitors got themselves back in the game when, just minutes after his introduction substitute Miguel Chines pulled one back, but Crumlin Star then lost the influential Joe McNeill to a straight red card moments later for an off-the-ball incident.

Dollingstown looked to have settled the contest in their favour when Mark McCabe’s penalty put them 3-1 ahead on 78 minutes.

However, in a frantic finish, Crumlin Star scored two goals in three minutes from defenders Paul Prigent and Aiden McNeil to force extra-time.

With an additional 30 minutes failing to yield another goal, penalties were required to separate the sides and Dollingstown goalkeeper Gareth Buchanan was the hero for the home side as he saved three penalties in the shootout to help his side into the next round.

Last year’s Intermediate Cup winners had an early shoot for a penalty waved away by referee Matthew Gillian after Ewart went down inside the box.

Crumlin Star’s best chance in the early exchanges fell to Brendan Short, whose header from a Barry McKervey’s corner was tipped over by Buchanan.

Paul Trainor’s side fared well in the first half, but struggled to create genuine goal chances with both McKervey and Mark Lyons off target from distance.

The Dollybirds upped the ante as the game approached half-time and right-back Breandan O’Neill made a good block to deny Gary Liggett on 42 minutes.

Yet, O’Neill was caught out moments later and Dollingstown should have scored the opener when Liggett fired over the crossbar.

At the other end, James Doyle had a good chance to open the scoring, but his header was narrowly wide.

On the cusp of half-time, Dollingstown broke the deadlock when Daniel Gordon played Ewart through on goal and the striker rounded the advancing Smyth before slotting the ball into the net.

The early stages of the second half, Dollingstown had a glorious chance to make it 2-0 when a swift counter attack ended Keith Johnston dragging a shot wide from inside the box when he looked certain to score.

Crumlin Star defender Aidan McNeill scored a dramtic equaliser in the final minute of normal time to make it 3-3, but Dollingstown won 3-2 on penalites

On 59 minutes, another McKervey corner was meant by Prigent and Buchanan made another smart save to keep his team ahead.

They then doubled the lead on the hour mark when Johnston tried his luck from outside the box. Smyth looked set to make a routine save, but the ball slipped under him as he attempted the stop as the hosts moved 2-0 ahead.

The home side could have killed the game off, but Smyth redeemed himself with a superb save to deny Johnston just before Crumlin Star hit back with a goal at the other end.

Substitute Miguel Chines made an almost immediate impact on proceedings as he fired past Buchanan following a great delivery from Aidan McNeill.

Yet, Crumlin Star’s hopes suffered a blow a minute after their opener when midfielder Joe McNeill was dismissed for an off-the-ball incident.

Things went from bad to worse for Trainor’s men when Dollingstown restored their two-goal cushion on 78 minutes.

Ewart was brought down inside the box by Prigent and substitute Mark McCabe converted the spot kick to put his side 3-1 ahead.

Stephen Uprichard’s side had further chances to close the game out inside the final 10 minutes when Smyth making saves to deny both Gordon and McCabe.

The game was turned on its head inside the last three minutes of normal time. A corner from McKervey was headed into the net by Prigent and, one minute later, a left-footed effort from fellow defender Aidan McNeill flew past Buchanan as Crumlin Star tied the game at 3-3 in the last minute of normal time.

The best chances in extra-time fell to the North Belfast side when substitute Patrick McIlkenny blasted over from close range following a great delivery from Padraig Scollay late in the first period of extra-time.

Similarly, in the closing minutes of the second period, Crumlin Star were awarded a free-kick on the edge of the box following a foul on Chines, but Buchanan produced a stunning save to push McKervey’s shot wide of the post.

The Dollingstown ’keeper would continue his heroics into the shoot-out and he set the tone by saving Crumlin Star’s first penalty from Chines, albeit after Smyth had saved McCabe’s tame effort.

Substitute Elliott Rea successfully converted Dollingstown’s second penalty before Aidan McNeill replied in kind for Crumlin Star.

Like the game itself, the shootout had plenty of twists and turns. Dollingstown took the advantage when Liggett scored and Prigent had his penalty saved by the in-form Buchanan.

However, the right round of penalties went in favour of the visitors as Glenn Hand dragged his penalty wide before McKervey converted to make it 2-2.

Mark Stewart’s successful conversion meant O’Neill had to score his to force sudden death, but Buchanan was equal to the shot as Dollingstown progressed to the second qualifying round.

DOLLINGSTOWN: G Bunchanan, J Redpath, N McConnell, C McCaul (M Stewart 90), G Liggett, K Johnston (M McCabe 75), S Toman, D Gordon, M Taylor (E Rea 90+6), J Ewart, G Hand.

CRUMLIN STAR: D Smyth; B O’Neill, A McNeill, P Prigent, K Trainor, J McNeill, B Short (P Scollay 78), M Lyons (M Chines 63), S McBurney (P McIlkenny 63), J Doyle, B McKervey.

REFEREE: M Gillian