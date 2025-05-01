Irish Cup final: Gormley relishing the possibility of success on extraordinary day in the calendar

Joe Gormley hopes to get his hands on the Irish Cup for a second time INPHO

Clearer Water Irish Cup final; Cliftonville v Dungannon Swifts

(Windsor Park, Saturday, 2.30pm, live on BBC 2)



JOE GORMLEY is hoping that he will have a positive experience of an Irish Cup final for the second time in his distinguished career.

Saturday’s final with Dungannon Swifts is the fourth time that Gormley will have experienced Irish Cup final day - an occasion the 35-year-old described as an extraordinary day, especially if you win.

“I’ve been in three Cup finals, beaten in two and won one, and they’ve been absolutely out of this world,” Gormley reflected.

“The whole day is special. Your family are in the crowd and your kids get to walk out with you.

“It is just an extraordinary day that you just have to appreciate because they don’t come around so often. It is a day that you will remember for the rest of your life, especially if you win.”

Unlike his previous two experiences, Gormley was unable to play a role on the field as injuries to David Odumosu and Odhran Casey in the first half of last year’s decider limited the options available to boss Jim Magilton.

Gormley and club captain Chris Curran were afforded the opportunity to lift the Cup but he is hopeful that he will be able to feature in this year’s decider, although acknowledges the tough battle for places within the squad.

“Especially after last year and not playing, I’d love to feature, without a doubt,” he admits.

“As I always say, when Cliftonville win I win. I love playing for Cliftonville and it is my club.

“Obviously, I would love to play a few minutes and maybe start the match but it is up to Jim on the day.

“It is going to be tough, there are a lot of boys fighting for their spots in the team and hopefully I can continue to cement my place in the team for the final.”

Gormley is under no illusions that his side has a tough job on their hands to defend the trophy, up against an in-form Dungannon Swifts side that secured a top-half finish at the Reds’ expense and he praised the job that manager Rodney McAree has achieved with the Stangmore outfit.

“Dungannon are a great side, you see their form in the League, they are in the Irish Cup final and it is going to be a tough game,” Gormley acknowledged.

“It’s going to be a game that we are looking forward to. We won the Cup last year and we are the holders, hopefully come May 3 after 5pm, the Cup is coming back to North Belfast again.

“We will see what happens on the day, but it is going to be another great game.

“As I said, Dungannon are a fantastic team and Rodney [McAree] has been playing exceptionally well and it’s a game that I’m going to be looking forward to, as well as the team.”

"Joe McIlroy hits a hole in one!" ⛳️@cliftonvillefc's Joe Gormley & Rory Hale take on the @ClearerWater Irish Cup Final Putting Challenge 👏🏆 pic.twitter.com/CsSq3k06OG — Irish FA (@IrishFA) April 29, 2025

The Reds’ leading marksman felt that this season could potentially be his last, but is hopeful of continuing on as he closes in on 300 career goals for the club.

“Last year, I thought that it was possibly going to be my last year, this year,” he admitted.

“I’m just taking it each time as it comes. Hopefully, I can maybe play for as long as I can. I will decide whenever I know when enough is enough.

“I don’t want to be going home with cricks and not being able to move. I feel good at the minute, I feel fit for now and next year, there is a strong possibility that I will be playing next year and maybe next year could be my last year but who knows - I’ll try and play as long as I can and we’ll see what happens.

“300 (goals) would be a target I would love to hit. It will be tough, with new signings for next year and just trying to get your spot in the team again, so we’ll see what happens.”