Irish Cup: Magilton expects tricky test against Glenavon

CLIFTONVILLE manager Jim Magilton is expecting Glenavon to pose a difficult challenge in their pursuit of retaining the Irish Cup.

The Lurgan Blues make the trip to Solitude on Saturday afternoon (3pm kick-off) in magnificent recent form since former Reds’ boss Paddy McLaughlin took up the reins at Mourneview Park.

Magilton has called on his players to stand up and be counted, insisting the change in competition won’t prove a distraction from their league form of late.

“They are all difficult games,” he acknowledged.

“It is Paddy McLaughlin, it’s Glenavon. They are flying and going really well, and we have to stand up and be counted.

“It doesn’t matter what competition it is, every game matters to me and we’ll be going out to get into the quarter-final and try and retain our trophy.”

The Reds’ boss was hugely frustrated with the quick succession of goals in their 2-1 defeat to Linfield at the weekend, especially after emphasising the importance of timing.

“It’s a cardinal sin,” he lamented.

“We talk about the times in the game: how you start, how you finish the first half. The start of the second half, how you finish the game and especially after you score a goal.

“We didn’t have enough breathing space to do that. Again, if you give good players time and space like they have in their team, they are going to punish you.”

Final fixtures for the sixth round of the @ClearerWater Irish Cup 🏆



📆 The ties will be played on the weekend of Friday 31 January pic.twitter.com/T8zJpoqdE6 — Irish FA (@IrishFA) January 14, 2025

Magilton felt decisions went against his side with Linfield receiving a first-half penalty and Conor Pepper being flagged offside early in the second period, but he did admit the officiating wasn’t the cause of their defeat.

“He [David Odumosu] was outstanding, a great save and it was never a penalty,” Magilton insisted.

“It’s never an offside for Conor Pepper and those decisions could have turned it. It turned it for us in terms of a great save, a magnificent save and obviously Conor Pepper is clean through.

“I’m not sure that Conor Pepper was the ideal person, but he was clean through, and it was a really poor decision.

“We’ve had that a few times, where they are actually watching the ball inside of the play and we’ve had it a few times, but the officiating didn’t lose the game for us, we lost the game today.”

The transfer window shuts on February 3 with the Reds’ only addition this month the signing of central defender Jack Keaney and Magilton is praying for some late activity to bolster his squad.

“I’m hoping and praying we can get some signings in,” he admitted.