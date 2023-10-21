Business flourishing for West Belfast Irish dancing costume makers

SKILL: All the Irish dancing costumes at Elite Dance Designs is made in house and by hand

AN IRISH dancing costume company established by three brothers and operating out of St Comgall's on Divis Street is bringing in an incredible 75 per cent of its business from customers outside of Ireland.

Elite Dance Designs make hand tailored and designed bespoke Irish dancing costumes with customers travelling from around the globe just for a consultation. When the Andersonstown News spoke to Managing Director Fiontan Carson, Elite Dance Designs had just finished a consultation with a customer who had travelled from Pennsylvania to have a costume made.

Fiontan explained that most of the company's business comes from overseas which has created not only extra business for the company, but for the local economy in West Belfast as well.

“About 75 per cent of our business is overseas," said Fiontan. "Our biggest markets are America, Canada and Australia. Our customer today came over from Pennsylvania just for a consultation and they’ll be coming back in four weeks for their dress.

“When someone comes over it’s good for West Belfast, they’re travelling into the heart of the West, they’ll maybe take a taxi tour, go to local shops and restaurants and get the full experience. It’s brilliant seeing people come this far across the world and being able to show them the history of the place as well when they visit and they get to see the history of St Comgall's and it’s regeneration.

“Most of the money coming in is new money, so that’s new money coming into Belfast. Seven of the biggest Irish dancing costume designers are based in West Belfast. It’s a big boost to the local economy and it’s great to see new people coming in."

IRISH DANCING: Fiontan and Anthony Carson of Elite Dance Designs with their customers from Pennsylvania and Marie Maguire and Gerry McConville from St Comgall's

The company began seven years ago under Fiontan's brother Anthony who had worked as a designer for several years and also includes Fiontan's other brother Gerard, who is a five times world champion in Irish dancing. Fiontan said word of mouth and the quality of their products have helped the business grow.

“People hear of us through word of mouth. The Irish dancing world is big, but it’s also in its own wee bubble. We started five years ago and my brother Anthony had been designing for some other companies for 15 years.

"He’s very well known in the industry itself and my other brother Gerard is a five time world champion so those two elements have really helped promote the business along with the high quality costumes we make. We make around 15 to 16 costumes a week and 75 per cent of them would be exports for people overseas."

BEAUTIFUL: An example of one of the costumes made by Elite Dance Designs

The company has been in St Comgall's since November and before that was based in Duncairn. Fiontan explained the space they have now allows them to craft their costumes all in one place on site.

“When customers come for a consultation, we'll look into their design ideas and materials. We’ll get their measurements and work back and forth until it’s all approved and made here. Everything is made here from scratch using all our own materials. All our garments will be made perfectly to fit the person who ordered it. Everything is made from raw materials here on site by our seamstresses.”

He added: “This space suits our business perfectly. It’s a big open space, with big windows and its perfect for us. Falls Community Council also put us in touch with Belfast City Council about job schemes so we’ve been able to get people in and putting people on seamstress courses as well so we’ve been able to provide employment for people in West Belfast as well.

"St Comgall's also do a great job of promoting Irish culture as well which fits in really well with what we’re doing. St Comgall's has been a brilliant home for us.”