Irish government ready to stump up for part of Casement Park bill

LET THERE BE LIGHT: How the new Casement Park will look when complete

THE Irish government is ready to meet part of the costs of the new Casement Park in Andersonstown.

The currently derelict Casement is one of ten stadiums in Ireland and Britain that will host the 2028 European Championships. On Wednesday it was announced that the Irish-UK bid is now unopposed for the major soccer tournament after Turkey withdrew its bid for the 2028 Euros, instead throwing its lot in with Italy to host the 2032 competition.

UEFA are expected to make their decision next week, but with only Ireland and the UK in the hat for five years time it is expected to be a formality.

In May British Secretary of State for the North Chris Heaton-Harris said funding will be secured to build the new Casement Park if the Euro 2028 bid is successful.

How Casement Park looks now The redeveloped stadium, which has been closed for over ten years awaiting planning permission, will have a 34,500 capacity. However, with spiralling costs it could now cost up to £168m.

Speaking in the Dáil on Thursday, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, said: “We’re in discussions with the Ulster GAA Council and also the British government as to how we can make a contribution to the cost of building that new stadium, and I believe we should.”

First Minister Designate Michelle O'Neill has described Euro '28 being held at the GAA stadium as "an opportunity of a lifetime."

"The hosting of this prestigious tournament would grow our economy, create jobs, and showcase everything that makes our island and people amazing," she said.