Casement Park set to host Euro 2028 as Turkey withdraws bid

STADIUM: How Casement Park will look on the Andersonstown Road

THE prospect of the newly developed Casement Park in West Belfast hosting football matches for Euro 2028 has moved a step closer after Turkey withdrew their bid to host the tournament.

Ireland and the UK will now bid unopposed after Turkey withdrew to focus on a joint bid with Italy for Euro 2032. While Italy had only bid for the 2032 tournament, Turkey had bid to host both Euro 2028 and 2032.

Both bids still need official approval by Uefa at a meeting of its executive committee next Tuesday.

Casement Park in Andersonstown has been included in the Ireland-UK bid to host Euro 2028.

In May British Secretary of State for the North Chris Heaton-Harris said funding will be secured to build the new Casement Park if the Euro 2028 bid is successful.

The redeveloped stadium, with a 34,500 capacity, could cost up to £168m.

In a statement the Football Association of Ireland said: "We are looking forward to presenting our bid to UEFA on 10th October. These are exciting times, and we have a very compelling Euro 2028 proposal for UEFA.

"Our bid is ground-breaking for the Men’s European Championships and will deliver lasting legacies across the whole of Ireland and the UK.

I am absolutely delighted that Casement Park looks set to host Euro 2028 Championship games as the joint bid between Ireland and Britain is to go unopposed.



This is an opportunity of a lifetime.



— Michelle O'Neill (@moneillsf) October 4, 2023

"We will share full details of the bid in Nyon next week and are confident that UEFA will approve our candidacy to host Euro 2028."

In a statement UEFA said: "Further to the announcement on 28 July which revealed the desire of the Italian and Turkish FAs to submit a joint bid to stage UEFA Euro 2032, the UEFA administration has today written to both associations to confirm that their joint bid has been duly received and will go forward for assessment and consideration by the UEFA Executive Committee.

"As indicated by the FA of Türkiye with its submission of the request for a joint bid, their bid to stage UEFA Euro 2028 is consequently withdrawn.

"The award of both tournaments still requires the approval of the executive committee at its meeting in Nyon on 10 October. The presentations at that meeting will be an important part of the process which will take due consideration of the content of the bid submissions before reaching a decision."

First Minister Designate Michelle O'Neill said that she was delighted with the news that Casement Park is in line to host games during the tournament.

"This is an opportunity of a lifetime. The hosting of this prestigious tournament would grow our economy, create jobs, and showcase everything that makes our island and people amazing."

Casement Park looks set to be confirmed as hosts for Euro 2028!



"The @UEFA Football Championship is one of the biggest sporting events in the world, and as hosts, Belfast will welcome thousands to the city, creating jobs and generating millions to the local economy." @HarryBeag pic.twitter.com/BRw0I9qmDe — Fáilte Feirste Thiar (@FailteFeirste) October 4, 2023

SDLP West Belfast councillor Paul Doherty said: “This is incredibly exciting news for this area with the potential to host European Championship games at a redeveloped Casement Park in the heart of West Belfast.

"The redevelopment of Casement Park has been an important issue for people here locally who have been left in limbo by the constant delays to this much needed project.



“A modern stadium of this magnitude will be utterly transformational for West Belfast, creating jobs, attracting investment and allowing us to host major sporting events like the Euros and concerts alongside the GAA calendar.

"I will be working with everyone involved in this project and local residents to ensure that any concerns are addressed and that the finished Casement is a huge success for this area.”

Harry Connolly from Fáilte Feirste Thiar, the West Belfast Tourism body, welcomed the news.

"The @UEFA Football Championship is one of the biggest sporting events in the world, and as hosts, Belfast will welcome thousands to the city, creating jobs and generating millions to the local economy," he said.

The Aviva Stadium in Dublin is the other Irish venue in the ten stadium bid. UEFA has reserved two places for the finals, meaning the Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales won’t all be competing in the Euro 2028 finals together.