Irish language horror Fréwaka premieres in Belfast

THE cast and crew of Irish language horror Fréwaka stepped out on the red carpet at Cineworld, Belfast for the Irish premiere of Fréwaka on Halloween Night, in a gala screening which opened the 24th Belfast Film Festival tonight.

Fréwaka follows the story of Shoo, a home care worker haunted by a personal tragedy, who is sent to a remote village to care for an agoraphobic woman, Peig. As the two women grow closer, Shoo becomes immersed in Peig's fears, rituals, and superstitions, forcing her to confront the terrifying horrors of her own past. The film stars Clare Monnelly and Bríd Ní Neachtain, bringing to life an all-female cast bursting with Irish talent.

The cast and crew at the Belfast premiere

Director Aislinn Clarke says of the Irish premiere happening in Belfast: “Twenty-four years ago, I moved to Belfast to study film and fell in love with the city. It’s an incredible honour to have my film opening the 24th Belfast Film Festival.”