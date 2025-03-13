Irish language kiosks in McDonald's in the North 'under review'

FÁILTE: Irish television presenter Dáithí Ó Sé (L) and franchisee of McDonald’s Westside Shopping Centre in Galway Aaron Byrne (R) at the launch of the Irish Language Kiosks on Shop Street in Galway Image: McDonald's Ireland

THE possibility of the Irish language being available on self-service kiosks in McDonald's in the North "remains under review" after being introduced in the South this week.

The restaurant chain said the initiative is part of its "ongoing commitment to embracing and celebrating Ireland’s rich linguistic and cultural heritage" after being rolled out in the Republic.

The initiative follows a trial period in the McDonald’s in Westside Shopping Centre in Galway during January.

McDonald’s said the introduction of the Irish language option will "allow customers to seamlessly navigate the menu, customise their orders, and complete transactions in Irish at the touch of a button".

When asked if there are any plans to introduce Irish in restaurants in the North, a spokesperson for McDonald’s UK and Ireland said: "The Irish language is not yet available on kiosks in Northern Ireland, however this remains under review."