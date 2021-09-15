Irish speakers needled as local Covid testing sites provide instructions in Welsh but not i nGaeilge

NO IRISH: A step-by-step guide for Covid-19 testing is providing in both Welsh and English

REVELATIONS that mobile Covid-19 testing units in the North provide instructions in Welsh but not in Irish have sparked further calls for "equal and meaningful language rights".

Anyone who boosk a test at Public Health Agency-run sites here are provided with a self-testing kit and given a step-by-step guide for Welsh and English speakers.

The kits are administered by the UK Government, which must comply with legislation for the provision of public services in the Welsh language. However, the absence of Irish language legislation means there is no provision for Gaeilgeoirí.

Heddiw, rydym wedi derbyn cyngor y JCVI ar gam nesaf rhaglen frechu COVID.



Rydym wedi bod yn paratoi rhaglen brechiadau atgyfnerthu’r Hydref. Byddwn yn dechrau arni yr wythnos nesaf.



Rhagor o fanylion yma 👇https://t.co/2hKFoxp3yx pic.twitter.com/HpHxiIaT4t — Llywodraeth Cymru #DiogeluCymru (@LlywodraethCym) September 14, 2021

Conchúr Ó Muadaigh, Advocacy Manager at Conradh na Gaeilge, said Irish speakers will continue to face "blanket bans on some public services" without proper legislation.

"Legislation defines and directs public services," he said.

"Since 2011 the Welsh language laws have ensured each public body, including those UK-wide services, must comply with Welsh language standards. This includes those Westminster administered health services, and almost all public services facilitated centrally by gov.uk, from HMRC, to vehicle tax.

"Whilst we wait on in the incoming Irish language legislation, we are aware that this will not address some of these issues.

"The New Decade New Approach draft legislation confines those public services which will be compelled to bring in an Irish language 'best practice standard' to public bodies here, and will not include those Westminster services, unless the First and Deputy First Minister agree to extend the remit of the legislation to include those services.

"Given the DUP's current trajectory on language rights, this seems highly unlikely. In practice, this means Irish speakers will still face blanket bans on some public services, and ironically, will be able to tax their vehicle in Welsh, book their Covid tests in Welsh, fill in their HRMC tax forms in Welsh, but not in Irish. This is something we need to address immediately to ensure equal and meaningful language rights as currently enjoyed by our Welsh counterparts."

A Public Health Agency Spokesperson said: "Department of Health and Social Care England (DHSC) have provided test kit instructions in both English and Welsh for the UK wide testing programme.

"Anyone using the mobile testing units across Northern Ireland has access to a telephone interpretation service which provides support for a range of languages, including Irish. When a member of the public attends a test site and makes their language preference known, testing staff will issue instructions on how to access this service.

"Instructions for the Covid-19 test kit along with translations are also available on the PHA website."

Meanwhile, both the Irish Government and the Health Service Executive (HSE) in the south are facing an inquiry into a failure to provide information and services in Irish during the pandemic.

Members of the HSE Executive and the Department of Health will appear before the Oireachtas Irish Language Committee this autumn when they will give evidence on the language provision during the Covid-19 crisis.