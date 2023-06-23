IRISH MUSIC SCENE: Bumper week of news and new releases as temperatures keep rising

IRELAND has a problem – and a good one at that.

As the temperatures climb and the sun shines, we find ourselves with a glut of new releases and events to fill up the calendar this summer. Not sure where to start? Thankfully, Northern Winds has parsed the best and brightest news, new releases and music for you, ensuring your summer is the best it can be by keeping it local!

For those with a hankering for some in-your-face soundwaves this summer, look no further than the music at home and our sister city on the coast. News emerged this week of the full programme for the now legendary Belfast TradFest. Taking place from the 23rd-30th July, the festival plays host to a stacked lineup of bands and all ages events, intent on celebrating the worldwide impact of Irish traditional music.

Headlined by a performance from American-Irish group The Ollam in the iconic Mandela Hall, the fest will contain a full body of concerts, sessions, festival club, talks and taster sessions, as well as the continuation of the summer schools and master classes (which remain the spititual core of the festival).

Dónal O’Connor, Artistic Director for Belfast TradFest, said: “Our 5th edition is a hugely significant occasion for the festival, especially considering the pandemic years and the challenges of recent cuts to Arts funding. We will, of course, be paying homage to the musicians, bands and artists who have contributed, supported, and inspired the festival over the years, but importantly this is also a moment to look to the future.”

Just outside our city borders, there's more culture to be found. Bangor city has long played host to the Open House Festival, now based out of its built-for-purpose venue the Courthouse by the Marina. Now in its tenth year, Open House has announced its full summer programme. This includes jazz and music nights in Bangor's walled garden, headline events in the Courthouse from the likes of Duke Special and Dana Masters and free all-ages jam sessions in Ward Park throughout the summer.

Festival founder Kieran Gilmore said: “This year’s line-up has a more home-grown focus, with some incredibly talented and highly acclaimed Northern Irish performers – which we believe is the best way to celebrate ten years of doing our thing in Bangor.”

Full programme and tickets can be found online.

And a little bit further from home, we have also received the full lineup for Sounds from a Safe Harbour. Based in Cork city and programmed by Director Mary Hickson, Bryce and Aaron Dessner of The National, actor Cillian Murphy and playwright Enda Walsh, the festival has grown from humble beginnings to incorporate international talent alongside regional artists.

With North American artists Wilco and Kara Jackson both announced for the line-up this year, we can also expect performances from Ye Vagabonds, Crash Ensemble and more. Running from September 7-10, this late summer festival is perfect for those looking to escape main stage crowds but keep the talent level to a high standard.

And as we often do, we shine a spotlight on some of the best local talents to end the column. Staying at home, we have the latest from Belfast-based Problem Patterns. Longtime readers will recognise the name, but for the uninitiated the home grown DIY queer-punks are one of the latest signings to Alcopop! Records. Known for their firebrand performances, their shoutouts and sign-offs from punk icon Kathleen Hanna, and having announced their debut album 'Blouse Club' for later this year, the group has returned with new single 'Letter Of Resignation'.

Guitarist Beverly Boal said" “Letter of Resignation is for anyone who has left a job, space or situation because people there were judgemental or discriminated against them or others for being different, and they stood up for who they believe in.”

A ferocious, fuzzy, contemporary punk track that channels queer-fear, mosh-pit energy and steel toe Chelsea boots, this was an immediate playlist add.