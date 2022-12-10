IRISH MUSIC SCENE: Homegrown acts a perfect antidote to Mariah Carey festive overload



OUR homegrown acts get some well-deserved time in the spotlight this week, we receive more festival news for next year, December events start rolling in and we put a spotlight on some of the best independent Irish releases of the week.

News emerged this week that the iconic Fanning At Whelan’s would return to national airwaves this December. Hosted by legendary music journalist and broadcaster Dave Fanning, the series is a long-standing television showcase of native talent, filmed and produced from the Dublin venue and broadcast across Virgin Media. With alumni including indie-folk stars Villagers and major label darlings The Academic, it's a critical sign-off for some young artists.

Representing the North on the first episode of the new series, alongside Bob Geldof, The Coronas and rising singer Cian Ducrot, are the pop-noir duo Dark Tropics. Having formed in 2019 and established themselves as one of the most vibrant young bands in the country, Dark Tropics released their debut album INK last November.

Critical acclaim followed from the likes of BBC6 Music and Billboard. Now, the duo carry Belfast on their backs as one of the headliners in this new series, taking their dark, Florence and the Machine-influenced pop on to the small screen. Check it out either live or online now.

Speaking about the upcoming show, Dave Fanning said: “Fanning at Whelan’s is an important and vital platform for new upcoming and established Irish acts.” Whelan’s owner Dave Allen committed his further support to the programme, saying: “It’s great to see the show go from strength to strength and give much-needed support to new fresh talent alongside some of our best-loved musicians.”

News also came from the newly established festival Emerge. Hosted and programmed by Shine Promotions, the company behind Belsonic, Custom House Square and every other festival and gig you love in Belfast, the electronic music festival announced its second year and first line-up of headliners earlier this week. Last year saw international acts Peggy Gou, Disclosure, Eric Prydz and more play at the festival, whilst this year has a distinctly more hometown feel.

Amongst the first acts announced are touring regulars Carl Cox and Camelphat and now legendary native electronic producer duo Bicep. Also in this week's announcements is producer Skin On Skin, whose viral performance at last year's AVA concert helped propel him into the wider public eye. With four stages, two days and more than 50 acts to be announced, Emergestands as one of our best young festivals.

Bicep will play the Emerge festival next year

It was not the only festival to send out a teaser this week, however, with an announcement emerging from All Together Now of their latest headliners. Supplementing Electric Picnic as the go-to festival of the summer in previous years, All Together Now announced its return to the Curraghmore Estate in Waterford on the Bank Holiday weekend August 4-6.

Following its big success last year, programmers shared the news this week that Irish acts Lankum, Saint Sister, The Scratch and The Clockworks would be amongst those playing alongside punk-godfather Iggy Pop, iconic producer Jamie XX and jazz-rapper Loyle Carner. Tickets will go quickly for this one.

From closer to home and the present comes news from Belfast venue the Black Box. A home for alternative arts and performance, the Cathedral Quarter-based venue shared online that they would host a series of creatives at their Christmas market on December 10. Expect fare from local record labels, fashion brands, designers, artists and more.

And as always, we shine a spotlight on some of the best independent Irish artists and their releases this past week. First off we have the new track from Krea, titled ‘Last Day Of The Year’. A huge track of bright, complementary vocals that pitch and swirl alongside a gorgeously arranged piano accompaniment. Something for heavy rotation.

Also on my playlist this week is the new track from Cazbon. ‘You Blow My Mind’ brings in spaced, jazzy vocals over a liquid house instrumental. This one will get me moving even when I’m sitting down and is the perfect foil if you’re already sick of Mariah Carey.