IRSP refutes claims that bandsman hurled abuse at Mass-goer

THE Irish Republican Socialist Party (IRSP) has refuted claims that a bandsman involved in its annual Easter parade hurled abuse at an elderly Mass-goer in West Belfast.

St John's Parish Priest, Fr Martin Magill, took to Twitter on Tuesday, alleging that a parishioner in her 70s was "verbally abused" after requesting that bands did not play while passing the Falls Road church.

The parade, which was not subject to any Parades Commission restrictions, closely coincided with 12 o'clock Mass.

In a statement, the IRSP said it conducted "an extensive investigation into the alleged incident", describing the allegations as "false and misleading".

It said its findings are supported by "numerous eye-witnesses backed up with video evidence".

"The IRSP in Belfast are scheduled to meet with the affected parties, including the individual who made the accusations over the course of the next few days.

"At the time of the incident, the IRSP were not made aware of any restrictions on passing St John's Church, and when it was highlighted to us, parade organisers promptly acted to ensure bands initiated a single drumbeat."

On Wednesday, the Andersonstown News reported that Fr Martin Magill complained to the Parades Commission over the incident, which he said left the parishioner in question "particularly distressed".

It is understood that the band involved in the altercation is an independent republican flute band that is not affiliated to any one political party.

The Andersonstown News has contacted the Parades Commission and is awaiting a response.