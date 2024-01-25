James Connolly Visitor centre receives Green Tourism Award

ÁRAS Uí Chonghaile, the James Connolly Visitor Centre, has been awarded the Bronze award for sustainability and environmentally-friendly practice by Green Tourism, the globally recognised certification body.

Working closely with Visit Belfast, and supported by Belfast City Council, Áras Uí Chonghaile has now been recognised as a visitor attraction that is working to reduce its negative impact on the environment and support local suppliers while contributing positively to the local community and economy.

Clíodhna Nic Bhranair, Business Development Manager at the James Connolly Visitor Centre, said: "Áras Uí Chonghaile is delighted to have been awarded the Bronze Green Tourism Award. We are dedicated to working with and enhancing our community and that includes aiming to be an environmentally responsible and sustainable visitor attraction. We know that this is an issue that is of huge importance to locals and visitors alike and we will continue to build on all that has been done for this award to take us to the next level."

Director of Fáilte Feirste Thiar, the West Belfast tourism body, Harry Connolly, commended the Centre: "It’s great to see Áras Uí Chonghaile recognised by Green Tourism. Having our visitor attractions become more sustainable and working to reduce their negative impact on the environment is a key element of our ethos of Neighbourhood Tourism and Community Wealth-Building.

"We will continue to work with visitor attractions, community groups and businesses to encourage them to operate as sustainably and responsibly as possible while continuing to provide top-quality service for our local, national and international visitors."

Jac Callan, Sustainability and Impact Senior Manager at Visit Belfast, said: “As visitors seek green and sustainable attractions, Áras Uí Chonghaile proudly align their ambition with Belfast's city-vision to be a leading sustainable destination. This achievement not only reflects their values but also enhances the ability to attract new visitors, continuing to work in partnership towards a greener and more vibrant Belfast."

Last week Áras Uí Chonghaile announced its spring programme of events for the season ahead.

For further information on Áras Uí Chonghaile’s sustainability commitments, click https://arasuichonghaile.com/sustainability/