Lord Mayor launches Áras Uí Chonghaile’s 2024 spring programme

LORD Mayor of Belfast Councillor Ryan Murphy, has launched the 'Clár an Earraigh' spring programme at Áras Uí Chonghaile.

With talks and film screenings about trade unionism, the Irish revolution, language revival, women in politics and the legacy of colonialism, there will be plenty of debate, discussion and food for thought in the months ahead.

This programme will mark five years since the iconic Connolly Centre first opened its doors on the Falls Road, vowing to tell the world about the renowned trade unionist, socialist and republican James Connolly, who lived just a few hundred yards from where the centre is located.

Commending the programme, Lord Mayor Councillor Ryan Murphy said: "I’m honoured to launch Áras Uí Chonghaile’s first programme of 2024.

"This inspiring new programme has a real mix of interesting events which will encourage citizens from across Belfast and beyond to explore our fascinating past and the connections and relevance it still has today to our great city.

"Comhghairdeas also to the team at Áras Uí Chonghaile for the contribution they have made to the wider Belfast community from it opened in 2019.

"I have no doubt the next chapter will see the huge efforts and successes of the last five years continue."

Since its opening, Áras Uí Chonghaile has welcomed tens of thousands of visitors to the centre. Even throughout the Covid pandemic, the team continued to entertain, educate and engage through their online programme.

We welcomed a great bunch of students from @OleMiss to Áras Uí Chonghaile today with our friends in @DCToursBelfast



Exploring the fascinating story of James Connolly and his lasting legacy in Belfast and beyond.



Enjoy the rest of your trip to Ireland folks! pic.twitter.com/nXp2jJnG8u — Áras Uí Chonghaile | James Connolly Visitor Centre (@JamesConnollyVC) January 16, 2024

With visitors now flocking back to the James Connolly Visitor Centre, this latest spring programme introduces Connolly’s politics to new and familiar audiences alike.

Manager of Áras Uí Chonghaile, Séanna Walsh, said: "We’re excited to welcome renowned historian Dr Brian Hanley to West Belfast on January 31 to kick-off our Clár an Earraigh.

"Dr Hanley will explore the life of Irish republican and trade union leader, ‘Red Mike’ Quill, who followed in Connolly’s trade union footsteps by setting up the Transport Workers' Union in the US 90 years ago this month.

"We’re also thrilled to be taking part in the fourth annual #DouglassWeek, an annual event series celebrating and advancing the work of Frederick Douglass around the world, which is coming to Belfast in 2024."

Clíodhna NicBhranair, Business Development Manager for the Centre, added: "Áras Uí Chonghaile is delighted to be taking part in Féile an Earraigh and Seachtain na Gaeilge again this year, both excellent celebrations and showcases of Irish culture and diversity.

"Our audiences will have the opportunity to engage with our wonderful speakers and delve into our past, present and future. We’re looking forward to welcoming the world to the Centre this spring for another fascinating programme of events!"

You can view the full programme of events at www.arasuichonghaile.com/events/

Book your space by emailing: info@arasuichonghaile.com. All events are free to attend.