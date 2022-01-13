Jennifer Dornan murder trial delayed for month due to Covid infection concerns

DELAY: Jennifer Dornan was stabbed three times before her home was set on fire

A TRIAL into the murder of West Belfast mother-of-three, Jennifer Dornan, has been adjourned due to Covid-19.

The 30-year-old was stabbed to death in her Hazel View home in Lagmore in the early hours of 2 August, 2015.

Raymond Martin Gabriel O’Neill, from Amcomri Street, was due go on trial at Belfast's High Court on Monday having been charged with murdering Ms Dornan and setting fire to her house. The 43-year old has denied charges of murder and arson.

On Monday, the presiding judge in the case, Mr Justice Scoffield, apologised following a decision to postpone the trial until next month due to rising Covid-19 infections.

“It seems to me that the best way forward is, after consultation with all parties, that we should avoid starting the trial today," he said.

“That really is to avoid the likelihood – with the expected peak in Covid-19 numbers over the next few weeks – of having to abort the hearing, which to my mind would be the worse case scenario.”

Apologising for the delay, he stated: "I just wanted to say that I recognise there will be parties who are disappointed about that.

“I’m sorry that’s the position we have reached and I’m sorry that position has been taken so late in the day.”

Mr Justice Scoffield said the trial "has been accorded a level of priority" due to the length of time that has passed since the murder took place.

He asked barristers for both the Crown and defence for their opinions regarding a new trial date.

Prosecuting QC David McDowell replied: “The sooner the better, as long as the pandemic allows it.”

O’Neill’s barrister, Martin O’Rourke QC, said: "We are keen to get the case on, the sooner the better really”.

A new trial date has been set for Tuesday February 8.