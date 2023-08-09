FÉILE 23: Artist delighted with Corbyn's praise for her exhibition

ART: Jeremy Corybn praised the installation by Ilianna Edwards which examines the role of peace and the Good Friday Agreement

A BELFAST artist has described her joy after her Féile exhibition was praised by Jeremy Corbyn for celebrating peace and the generation which has grown up after the Good Friday Agreement.

Ilianna Edwards is a 25-year-old artist from Belfast who is exhibiting her artwork at St Mary's University College during this year's Féile for the second time.

Her current exhibition focuses on interactive cross-community relations inspired by the Good Friday Agreement's 25th anniversary; the agreement being signed the year she was born.

The installation celebrates peace and unity of one community coming together after living divided on each side of the peace walls. It comprises of a 3D cross handmade, then covered in plaster to mimic the aesthetic of the peace walls throughout the North of Ireland. The cross is adorned with hand made flags representing the two main communities involved in the conflict.

MESSAGES: Ordinary people have added their messages to the installation

Ilianna said: "The cross symbolises hope and faith and unity through the similarities of our faith. The flags are a nod to moving away from toxic identity politics and encourages the audience to look beyond elements that segregate us and instead to view each other as human and all children of God above all things and labels.

"The installation provides a neutral space for the viewers to write and express what peace means to them and what are their hopes for a modern peaceful Ireland. The beauty of it is, they can be as vulnerable as they want.

"Upon viewing the messages left by the audience, you don't know who wrote what or where they are from or what religion or background they have. It just captures raw human emotions and dreams of peace."

PRAISE: Jeremy Corbyn adds his signature and message to the installation

During his visit last week Jeremy Corbyn viewed the installation and praised Ilianna for her work as well as adding the message 'Good Friday Agreement means hope over despair – Our Future" as well as his signature.

Ilianna said there are developing plans for the exhibit to travel after Féile with Pastor Jack McKee of the New Life City Church expressing an interest in displaying it.

"After Féile, the installation hopes to travel to other areas of the North of Ireland to reach all communities and give them a chance to celebrate peace and come together in unity.

"I also visited Pastor Jack McKee's church – the pastor who participated in 'hands across the peace wall' with then Lord Mayor Tina Black. He said he would be potentially interested in having the installation there in his church on the interface of the peace wall so the exhibition is looking to travel after Féile!

"I have since extended an invitation to Michelle O'Neill, and Sir Jeffrey Donaldson – which I'm currently waiting on their response."

PEACE: The messages on the installation reflect peace

Ilianna's exhibition is currently running at St Mary's University College and will be on display until 10 August.