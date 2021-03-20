Mayor of Ards cuts ribbon on newest Clonard Credit Union branch in Holywood

One of Northern Ireland’s biggest Credit Unions, CCU Credit Union, has opened its sixth branch with a new office on Church View in Holywood. The official opening was carried out today, Thursday 11th March, by Mayor of Ards and North Down, councillor Trevor Cummings.



Rachel Woods MLA and Councillor Martin McRandal were also in attendance along with CCU Credit Union Business Development Officer John McGuinness.



Ruth Clarke, Chief Executive of CCU Credit Union, said: “CCU Credit Union now has over 22,000 members. “We are delighted to be here today in Holywood to open our sixth branch.



“This new branch is located in the office of the former Holywood Credit Union at Church View in the town centre. All staff previously employed by Holywood Credit Union have now become employees of CCU Credit Union and we will be advertising for additional employees, with new jobs being created.



“We are here to serve the people of Holywood and the surrounding area, including everyone living and working in postcodes BT18, BT19, 20, 21, 22 and 23.



“The opening of our new branch in Holywood is a statement of our popularity and our continued growth, and is a positive development in the midst of the severe economic downturn caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.



“Our full banking service includes our online banking app, online loan applications, debit card, online money transfer and direct debit facilities, foreign exchange, free loan protection insurance, free life savings insurance and free £2,000 death benefit insurance.



“We are the only regulated Credit Union on the island of Ireland to have our own Debit Card. All members of the former Holywood Credit Union will automatically transfer over and become members of CCU Credit Union, and we are encouraging applications for new members.



Member and Owner

“We are a ‘not for profit’ financial co-operative owned and operated by our members.

“At CCU Credit Union you are not just a member. You are an owner.



“Our aims are to promote thrift among members by the accumulation of their savings and provide loans for the benefit of members at a fair and reasonable rate of interest.



“In the last financial year we issued loans totaling £11,264,592 to our members across the community.



“We are always member focused and embedded in the community we serve. CCU provides a full banking service to our membership. Our online services offer our members access to their credit union 24 hours a day 7 days a week. Our premises in Church View in Holywood town centre will ensure a personal service if our members prefer to conduct business face to face.



“Our mobile banking app connects you to your CCU savings, loan and current account. It allows you to transfer or withdraw money or make payments.



“Our online loan application allows you to apply online with an average decision time of 24 hours. Simply sign the documentation online and we transfer the funds to your nominated account. What could be easier and all from the comfort of your armchair!

“We look forward to the future serving the people of Holywood and the surrounding area for many years to come!”