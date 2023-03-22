Gaelic Games: Tributes paid to St Paul's stalwart Joe (Liam) McCartan

TRIBUTES have been paid to St Paul’s GAC stalwart Liam (Joe) McCartan after his passing on Monday evening.



Liam held many positions within the club including chairman and secretary during a half-century of service with the club.



St Paul’s released a statement thanking Liam for his dedication and service to the club over the past half-century.



“Over the last 50 years, Liam played a significant role in the development of CLG Naomh Pól and his effort and commitment has contributed greatly to our success,” it read.



“Liam was pre-deceased by his wife Maura and son Liam and is survived by his children, Fiona, Grannia and Conor and grandchildren Cara, Cormac and Cillian. Our thoughts and prayers are with them, the McCartan family, and the entire family circle at this difficult time.”



The Committee of South Antrim GAA released a statement honouring Mr McCartan.

They said: “We are saddened at the death of St Pauls GAC legend Joe McCartan, father of our Secretary Conor McCartan. Condolence to all of the McCartan family. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”

Eamonn McCartan spoke on how his brother dragged St Paul's from a street side to championship competitors through his own sweat, blood and tears.

"My brother dragged us from a street team in Hawthorn Street and brought us to an amazing pitch on the Shaws Road and helped build the club foundations from then onwards," Mr McCartan said.

He continued: "My brother had three loves, St Paul's, Ireland's West coast and his loving wife Maura. He fought tooth and nail for everything that St Paul's has become and was always at the clubhouse seven days a week and 24 hours a day to tirelessly work on improving not just the club, but the Gaelic games as a whole.

"My brother was the heartbeat of St Paul's" he concluded

The McCartan family remembered Joe as a great Irishman and Gaelic sports enthusiast.

"The McCartan blood runs through the veins of St Paul's. Joe was one of the biggest influences on how the club is seen today in its glory on the Shaws Road."

Liam's remains will leave his home at 46 Coolnasilla Park East at 12.45pm on Thursday before a Requiem Mass which will take place at St Agnes’ Church at 1:30pm.