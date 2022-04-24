Joe McDonagh Cup: Red-hot Antrim hit Down for six

Joe McDonagh Cup

Down 3-16 Antrim 6-22

A SCINTILLATING attacking display saw Antrim make it two wins from two in the Joe McDonagh Cup at a sunny Ballycran, claiming the points and the bragging rights in this Ulster derby.

With Down coming in off the back of a notable win in Kerry in round one and Antrim squeaking home against Offaly, this game seemed to be set up nicely, but when Ciaran Clarke rattled the net after just nine seconds, the tone was set for a ruthless Antrim attacking display that had them out of sight long before the final whistle.

The Saffrons won't be happy with the concession of three second-half goals, but then credit has to be given to Down for not meekly accepting their fate when the margin was insurmountable, but it was evident the hosts just didn't have the sharpness in their play to really put it up to an Antrim side that meant business from the off.

Both sides had 10 different players to register in a high-scoring affair, but in Seaan Elliott and Ciaran Clarke, Antrim always seemed to be able to cause huge problems when on the front foot with two goals apiece, while Conor Johnston and Domhnall Nugent rattled the net late on.

Yet it was in the middle sector where the Saffrons built those attacks by turning the hosts over time and again as their physical strength, pace and superior touch allowed them to break out and feed that potent attacking unit.

The result leaves Antrim in a very strong position and they will be happy they laid down a bit of a marker should these sides end up meeting again later in the competition.

Domhnall NUgent bursts though the Down defence

"It was a perfect start for us," said selector, Johnny Campbell.

"Coming down here, we gave Down the best of respect, but we knew it was about us and how we went about the game. Scoring 1-1 after a couple of minutes was perfect for us.

"We've been down here plenty of times before and the longer you are in the game, the more difficult it becomes. Full credit to the boys for how they went about it today and hopefully we can continue that against Carlow next week.

"We could have got more scores and it's something we'll look at in training on Tuesday night and maybe cringe at some of the scores we gave away. A lot of positives, but there's still work to be done."

Antrim looked in the mood from the off and wasted no time in putting their stamp on the game with Joe Maskey racing through from the throw-in and popping to Ciaran Clarke who drilled to the net.

A Seaan Elliott point from a sideline followed and while Down steadied a little with Marc Fisher getting them off the mark, Antrim looked well in control and their second goal arrived on 13 minutes as Niall O'Connor send a long ball downfield that was broken down to Conal Cunning and he offloaded to his Dunloy clubmate Elliott who sidestepped and galloped in to score.

That made it 2-4 to 0-2 and Antrim began to widen the gap with Cunning knocking over the frees, while Conor McCann and Joe Maskey added from play before Gerard Walsh pointed a missile of a free from deep in his own half.

Down were getting into decent positions, but their shooting was failing them as little, although a trio of Daithi Sands points kept the board ticking over, yet it was Antrim 2-13 to 0-8 to the good at the break.

The visitors continued to pile on the misery early in the second period as after a couple of early points, Seaan Elliott was tripped when making a charge at goal by John McManus who was black-carded for preventing a goalscoring opportunity and Ciaran Clarke rammed the penalty home.

After an exchange of points, Down had their first goal when Daithi Sands whipped home after Eoghan Sands' shot was saved, but Antrim wiped this out immediately with Clarke putting Elliott through to do the honours.

Niall O'Connor in action

The game seemed to be petering out with Antrim 17 points up, but Down staged a mini-revival with substitute Chris Egan batting to the net after Daithi Sands had a shot saved and just seconds later, Eoghan Sands drilled home.

However, Antrim would finish well and Conor Johnston scored goal number five when rounding Stephen Keith and Domhnall Nugent batted home late to put a gloss on the scoreboard with Antrim worthy winners to make it two wins from two in the competition.

"There is a bit of a gap and difference in the speed of hurling and physicality there," admitted Down manager Ronan Sheehan.

"It was a good lesson for us in the work we still have to do and Antrim are justifiable favourites for the McDonagh Cup - no doubt about that.

"We gave them a start and that gave them a cushion. We then conceded a second poor goal where we should have won possession but they turned us over, went up the field and scored the second goal that gave them a comfortable cushion at half-time.

"In the second half, we did a lot of things well, but you won't win games when you are conceding the type of goals we did in the second half so it's something for us to work on for the Offaly game next week."

DOWN: S Keith; M Hughes, J McManus, T Murray; M Conlon (0-1), C Woods, C Taggart; P Og McCrickard (0-2), L Savage; M Fisher (0-1), P Sheehan (0-2 frees), J Doran; D Sands (1-4), D Mallon, E Sands (1-0)

Subs: G Hughes (0-1) for J Doran (40), C Egan (1-2) for P Sheehan (43), D McCartney for D Mallon (53), P Doran (0-2) for M Fisher (58), O McManus (0-01 free) for P Og McCrickard (60)

ANTRIM: R Elliott; P Duffin, G Walsh (0-1 free), N O'Connor; P Burke (0-1), E Campbell, R McGarry; J Maskey (0-1), J McNaughton; S Elliott (2-1, 0-1 sideline), D Nugent (1-2), C McCann (0-2); C Cunning (0-10, 8 frees), C Clarke (2-1, 1-0 pen), C Johnston (1-02)

Subs: N McManus for J McNaughton (43), E O'Neill for C McCann (48), M Donnelly for N O'Connor (51), D McKernan (0-1) for J Maskey (58), C Bohill for S Elliott (69)

REFEREE: John Keenan (Wicklow)