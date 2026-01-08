NORTH Belfast MP John Finucane has attended a reception in Westminster in honour of students who were evacuated from Gaza earlier this year to take up scholarships and pursue university education abroad, including a number now studying in the North.

The reception was addressed by the Palestinian Ambassador, His Excellency Dr Husam Zomlot, alongside several speakers including Soha Abu Eid, a student at Ulster University and a prominent advocate for more than 100 students who successfully secured scholarships at universities across these islands.

Speaking afterwards, Mr Finucane said: “It was a pleasure to finally meet Soha after having worked with her and two other students over recent months to ensure they were able to travel to the North and begin their studies.

"The process of applying and making that journey, amid evacuation, loss, and the devastation of their homeland, demanded extraordinary courage, and their determination is a powerful testament to their character.

“The students arrived in September and have since commenced their courses at Ulster University. The resilience they have shown in reaching this point is truly remarkable, and their talent has been rightly recognised.

“I wish them every success in their studies and extend the warmest welcome to North Belfast.”