John launches calendar in aid of local charities

IN THE FRAME: John Mallon (centre) presents photos to frontline workers during the launch of his annual charity calendar

A CELEBRATED West Belfast lensman and mental health campaigner has launched his annual photographic calendar in aid of local charities.

John Mallon first took up photography during a battle with mental health issues, which had almost seen him take his own life.

He has since used his talent with a camera to inspire those facing similar struggles to seek help, and now publishes a yearly calendar to raise awareness of mental health charities. In recent years, proceeds from the calendar have also gone to help local homelessness charities and foodbanks.

Reflecting on his journey, John said: “I was one of these people who suffered in silence for many years and I came within seconds of taking my own life.

“Thankfully, I made the right choice and I went and got help. As I was going through the healing process, with great friends helping me, I started going for walks and noticing the beauty around me. I decided to pick up a camera and try to take pictures of what I could see.

“A lot of people said I should do an exhibition, but you’re biggest critic is your own self-doubt, so I held back.

“But eventually I was convinced to have an exhibition. So I had my first exhibition in the Red Barn Gallery in Belfast city centre, and went very public about my own mental health and it seemed to get a massive response which I wasn’t expecting.

“During the exhibition nine people came forward and asked me to get them help. These were people I knew and people you would never think in a million years would have mental health issues. It was then I decided to use photography to reach out to people.”

John has gone on to found his now iconic ‘Beauty on Our Doorstep’ photography stand at the Kennedy Centre, which continues to be a focal point for those in need of help.

“Where I can’t offer counselling I can point them in the right direction of a mental health organisation,” he said. “My great friend Mary Creaney here has done fantastic work over the years helping people.

“The calendar was designed to show people the beauty, but also to send a message. It’s the one thing you won’t throw out because it’s on a wall 365 days a year, so the contact numbers of the organisations are on the back.

“The calendar has now taken on a life of its own, and I’m now using it to help the food banks and to help the Welcome Organisation. It helps feed people, helps the homeless and sends a positive message out.”

He added: “We’re all in this together and nobody needs to suffer in silence.”

Friday’s launch at the Kennedy Centre saw John present framed photos to frontline health workers as well as handing over vital funds to local foodbanks and charities, including the Welcome Organisation and Foodstock.

Paul Doherty, head of Foodstock, commented: “We rely on donations from the community and the community has always stepped up and supported us throughout.

“People like John have always supported the work we do. With what John has been through himself and what he has been able to do has been fantastic. We’re very appreciative of John, who’s always looking out for the community and always looking out for what the issues are and trying to help where he can.”

Speaking at the launch, West Belfast MLA and Sinn Féin mental health spokesperson, Órlaithí Flynn, said: “The work that John is doing is completely inspiring.

“Once the calendars have been published people have come back to John and said they’ve seen those helplines and utilised them in their time of need.

“Every year the calendar is about mental wellbeing, but this year it has been really crucial with the pandemic. The fundraising work for the foodbanks is such a kind gesture and it’s a nice message of hope for people at this difficult time.”