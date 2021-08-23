Lagan Lock House reimagined in ambitious Ormeau plan

POTENTIAL: The John Murray Lockhouse is the last to face on to the River Lagan

THE Lower Ormeau Residents' Action Group (LORAG) is conducting a feasibility study on its plan to redevelop an historic lock keeper's house on the River Lagan.

The residents' group purchased the John Murray Lockhouse in 2017 with a view to creating a new community living hub.

Traditionally the home of the McConnell Weir lock keeper, it is envisaged that the facility would greatly improve access to and enjoyment of the River Lagan.

Earlier this week, LORAG carried out an online consultation focusing on the aesthetics of the current building, which is the last lockhouse that faces the Lagan.

AHOY THERE! At Féile na hAbhann were Ian Cameron, LORAG Chair Cllr John Gormley and LORAG CEO Gerard Rice

It comes following the hugely successful Féile na hAbhann, which saw people from across Belfast and beyond come to enjoy a riverside carnival.

John Gormley, who sits on the LORAG board, said the festival demonstrated the "huge appetite" for activities on the river.

"People come from far and wide to use the walkway, to take part in the events, but also, very significantly, to get on to the river on curraghs or canoes or whatever mechanism they use to get on to the water safely," he said.

"We'll have the resources available to do that and the John Murray Lockhouse will be central to that.

"It also fits in with the whole wider Belfast City Council strategies in regard to the river.

"It will be a healthy living hub and that will include healthy and safe activities on the river itself."