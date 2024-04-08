Jolene loses five stone with Slimming World

JOLENE Frame is one of Erin Hull's Saturday Morning Dunmurry Slimming World members who has transformed her life. Jolene's final straw was back at the beginning of 2023 was when she was completely fed up, with confidence at all time low and feeling out of breath all the time, especially doing things with her daughter. It was not the life she wanted, although she was determined to make those changes for her health and to be able to do things with her daughter.

The hardest part for Jolene was making those first steps into group. From that very first morning she felt right at home with all the other members who are on their own journeys.

Jolene was delighted to hear she could still enjoy her favourite foods whilst losing weight. There is nothing she feels deprived of. Her favourite meals would be making Diet coke chicken and Spaghetti Bolognese, not just for herself, but for the whole family to enjoy.

A year later Jolene has lost a total of five stone and two pounds so far. Jolene makes sure she stays with the group every week because the support from the other members and her Consultant has played such an important role in her weight loss journey. She says, "If you want to do something for you, then you can do it."

Erin Hull is filled with excitement about Jolene's journey. She is such an inspiration to all at our group.

"Every week Jolene gives so much encouragement and support to current and new members joining. All of us at one stage came through the doors for the first time, and it has been incredible to be a part of her journey. We are all so proud of her. I hope this reaches out to inspire others to join a Slimming World group to get their own success journey started. "

Erin Hull can be contacted on 07375 517933 or your welcome to join any of her groups in St Coleman’s Parish Church Hall, 158 kingsway, Dunmurry, BT17 9NJ every Tuesday evening @ 5.30pm & 7pm or Saturday morning @ 8.30am & 10am