Police investigating sudden death of a child in West Belfast

TRAGIC INCIDENT: Police at the scene on the Springfield Road on Thursday afternoon

POLICE have confirmed they are investigating the tragic death of a toddler in West Belfast.

The incident happened in a flat on the Springfield Road on Thursday afternoon.

A single police car was parked outside the flats complex yesterday.

SDLP councillor Paul Doherty said: "Really tragic news of the sudden death of a child in the Springfield Road area of West Belfast.

"This is every parents worst nightmare.

"The thoughts of the whole community are with the family at this very difficult time."

In a statement a PSNI spokesperson confirmed they attended the scene of “a sudden death in the Springfield Road area of West Belfast” adding there was no further information.