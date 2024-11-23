Funding marks turning point for Spórtlann na hÉireann

THE future of the Gaeltacht Quarter's busiest and most vibrant community facility – Spórtlann na hÉireann – has been secured after much-needed funding from Belfast City Council.

Situated on the former Beechmount Leisure Centre site, the state-of-the art Irish language culture and recreation facility welcomes tens of thousands of visitors, including over a hundred clubs and community organisations, every year.

Coláiste Feirste developed the site for both school and community use following an agreement with Belfast City Council, which has now been fulfilled.

This new agreement will see the Council fund the Spórtlann until 2027, ensuring its status as West Belfast’s premier sporting and cultural facility and visitor attraction.

Spórtlann na hÉireann Director Pilib Ó Ruanaidh said: “We are delighted to say that this funding will secure public use of our facility for years to come.

“The agreement marks a turning point for Spórtlann na hÉireann, after years of running the facility without any outside statutory support.

“Spórtlann is fast becoming the centrepiece attraction of the Gaeltacht Quarter, hosting everything from hurling and Gaelic football, soccer, handball, dance competitions, community festivals and concerts. Our facility is critical to the physical and mental wellbeing of the local community, crucial in terms of attracting footfall to the area, and makes a real contribution to the development of the Irish language.

“We are grateful to Belfast City Council for their support. This must now become a catalyst for unlocking the full potential of Spórtlann. We are currently working on an ambitious new site development plan and will be energetically seeking new funding partners to deliver the next stage of Spórtlann growth."

Coláiste Feirste Principal Micheál Mac Giolla Ghunna added: “From the earliest stage of the Spórtlann’s development, Coláiste Feirste has been determined to provide for our pupils and the wider community.

“At Coláiste Feirste we are not just building a school, we are building a community where all its members can thrive.

“We are grateful that Belfast City Council has seen the value of what is provided through Spórlann na hÉireann, but much more is needed to ensure the burden for community use is fully lifted from an oversubscribed school.”