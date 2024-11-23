Young Irish speakers embrace visit to Boston

FOURTEEN young people and four staff members from West Belfast Irish language youth organisation Fóram na nÓg have returned from a week-long visit to Boston, Massachusetts.

The trip was a transformative experience, allowing participants to immerse themselves in Boston’s rich history, connect with local and Indigenous communities, and reflect on their own cultural identities. The visit aimed to foster global connections and empower young people to engage in discussions about history, culture, and social justice.

Participants explored iconic Boston landmarks and took part in interactive sessions that highlighted how historical events shape contemporary society. These experiences were designed to cultivate resilience and understanding among different communities.

The group in Boston

A key highlight of the trip took place at Northeastern University, where the group made a presentation on the Irish peace process. This platform facilitated discussions on resilience, decolonization and human rights, encouraging meaningful dialogue between young people from Ireland and their Boston counterparts.

Another significant part of the trip included a day in Cape Cod, where the group met with members of the Wampanoag tribe, including local youth and activists. These interactions deepened their understanding of cultural preservation and activism, allowing them to appreciate the efforts of indigenous leaders to reclaim their language and traditions.

An exciting aspect of the visit was the planned trip to Salem during the Halloween season. The group toured the Salem Witch Museum and visited famous sites from the film Hocus Pocus. They shared elements of Irish history, particularly the story of Samhain, the ancient Celtic festival that inspired modern Halloween. By illustrating how Samhain’s themes of death, renewal, and protection resonate today, they aimed to build connections between Irish and American cultures.

Conall, a member of Coiste na nGael Óg, said: “I was very excited for the trip to Boston. I looked forward to meeting new people, the Wampanoag tribe, and also to teaching at Northeastern University of Massachusetts.”

Another member, Tiarnán, said: “I was extremely excited for an international trip to Boston as I would get a chance to learn about and embrace the culture of America and of the Wampanoag tribe. I was also eager to share the Irish language and culture.”

Caoimhe, one of the staff members at Fóram na nÓg, noted: “We were eager to see how these young people engaged with Boston’s history and contemporary issues. The skills and perspectives they gained would help them become better leaders when they returned home.”

The group also connected with local youth organizations like Zumix, a renowned arts group in East Boston. They worked alongside local youth leaders, sharing experiences and discovering how Boston empowers its young people through arts and community-building projects. From walking the Freedom Trail to engaging in youth activism, this trip offered educational opportunities and hands-on experiences. As Fóram na nÓg embarked on this journey, the visit fostered new friendships, enhanced cultural understanding, and paved the way for future collaborations.