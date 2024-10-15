Muay Thai: McGreevy claims world title in impressive fashion

IT was a night to remember for Niall McGreevy in Verona, Italy on Saturday as the Lenadoon man claimed the WBC welterweight Muay Thai title with a dominant victory over Thailand's Detchrit Sitsonpeenong.

The 26-year-old took charge and at no stage looked like relinquishing control. He remained composed and gave Sitsonpeenong no encouragement throughout with his Thai opponent resigned to his fate in the final round, acknowledging his challenge was up.

For McGreevy, reaching the top of the mountain is the reward for over a decade of hard work in the sport, which is also known as Thai boxing in its land of origin.

A former player with St Paul's GAC, McGreevy took up the offer from friend and fellow fighter Gareth Smylie to try out a class when aged 15 and the rest is history.

Based out of Langka Muay Thai in Belfast, he is coached by Jamie Crawford and Davy Macintosh with his ascent in the sport brought an International title earlier this year which opened the door to the world title opportunity he grabbed with both hands at the weekend.

"I'm happy but even more happy with the performance - it's all just very surreal," said the West Belfast man as he returned home on Tuesday.

"I was just lucky to get the opportunity. Once we got it, I just got stuck into training.

"Beating a Thai is what you want to be doing, so you can't ask for a better opportunity to prove your skills."

Niall with his mum, Katrina

It was a patient start from McGreevy who began to find his range with leg kicks as the Thai fighter also seemed to use the opening round as a scouting mission.

The action began to heat up in the second with McGreevy taking a right hook, but his feet proved a vital weapon as he scored and controlled the pace.

Sitsonpeenong began the third round with an excellent kick, but McGreevy immediately took over, landing twos and threes with his distance control excellent as he was giving his opponent very little to aim at as any punches were out of range and his leg attack was having sporadic success.

The West Belfast man was completely on top in the fourth, varying his attack and it was breaking down Sitsonpeenong, who almost had a look of resignation as he was taking hurtful kicks and kept off balance with jabs.

The fifth and final round was simply a case of seeing it out with a cut opening over the left eye of Sitsonpeenong and this effectively ended the fight as a contest as they touched gloves and just wound down the clock.

"I just got control and listened to my coaches, Davy Macintosh and Jamie, so whatever they told me to do, I did it," said the world champion who will now take a break before identifying what is next with Thailand a potential destination.

"It all worked so I have them to thank as they see everything and I just do what they tell me. I just didn't let the Thai get into it, so I was happy enough with that.

"The Thai fighters would then just concede and move around the ring in the final round. If they do that you just let it go to the bell because it hurt me when I was hitting him, so I could do without the damage and just see it out."