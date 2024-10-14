Finbarr (12) left 'scared' and 'traumatised' after being struck with a firework

A WEST Belfast mother says her son has been left "scared" and "traumatised" after being injured by a firework at the weekend.

Finbarr O'Toole (12) was out with his friends when he was struck in the face with a firework thrown from the direction of a group of youths. The incident happened at around 8.30pm on Saturday night, close to Páirc Nua Chollan on the Stewartstown Road.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, mum Louise explained: "Finbarr was out with his friends, walking down to get the Glider. All he remembers is being hit in the eye and he fell to the ground and was screaming.

"His friends rang me in a terrible state, saying he needs an ambulance and was bleeding from the eyeball. We drove down to get him and got to hospital as fast as we could.

"He had an operation on his eye duct which was completely split in half. There was also bleeding behind the eye. They had to put a small tube in to help with the healing process. He got ten stitches.

"We don't know yet if his sight is affected. He is going back to the hospital again on Thursday."

Louise says the incident is a reminder to people of the dangers of fireworks and has called for them to be banned.

"It is so scary. It was really traumatic for him," she added. "Finbarr loves this time of year because his birthday is the day before Halloween. I think this year will be completely different.

Finbarr in hospital after his operation

"I think fireworks should be banned. I am fine with firework displays which have all the safety procedures in place but they should not be on the streets."

SDLP Councillor Paul Doherty said his thoughts are with Finbarr and he hopes he makes a speedy recovery.

“This incident underlines the seriousness of messing around with fireworks. What might seem like a bit of fun could, in an instant, leave someone with permanent, life-changing injuries or worse. Fireworks are not toys, they are dangerous and there are significant laws around using them as a result.

“If you don’t have the appropriate license then you shouldn’t have access to fireworks in the first place and I would appeal to our young people to take care and think about the dangers before illegally obtaining these products, putting themselves and their friends at risk.

"I would also ask parents to make sure their children are aware of the dangers and don’t engage in this kind of behaviour. Anyone who is aware of anyone using fireworks illegally should contact the police.”

Belfast Area Chief Inspector Dunne said: “This incident was traumatic to both the young male and his family, who has suffered a serious injury as a result of this reckless assault.

"I would ask parents to consider how they would feel, if this was their child who had endured these injuries. Our enquiries to identify those involved are ongoing, and we would appeal to anyone with information to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1484 12/10/24.

"As we approach the Halloween period, I would ask local parents and guardians to speak to their young people about where they are and who they are with, and to warn them of the dangers of getting involved in this type of behaviour. They could injure themselves or others, and end up with a criminal record which would impact their future employment and travel prospects.

“I would also remind the community that the law regarding fireworks is clear. It is illegal to possess, sell, handle or use fireworks if you do not have a licence. And you can be fined up to £5,000 for breaking the law.

“Our officers work closely with our partner agencies to target those involved in the sale of illegal fireworks and our neighbourhood team will continue to engage with residents.

"We would ask that anyone who sees ongoing anti-social behaviour reports it to us on 101, or 999 in an emergency. Reporting crimes or incidents that impact on your quality of life helps us to focus our patrols where they are needed and take positive action.“