Man suffers 'life-threatening' injuries after serious assault in West Belfast

A MAN has been taken to hospital for treatment to life-threatening injuries after a serious assault in West Belfast.

The man in his 30s was assaulted in the Townsend Street area shortly after 7pm on Wednesday night. Police attended the scene with paramedics and the man was taken to hospital for treatment to life-threatening injuries

A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He remains in police custody at this time

Inspector Carey said: “Anyone who may have witnessed the assault or anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist with enquiries is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1500 16/10/24.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.