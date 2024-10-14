Tributes paid to renowned Irish folk musician Francis McPeake III

TRIBUTES have been paid to renowned folk musician Francis McPeake III, who will be remembered as a "mentor, tutor and friend" to many.

The West Belfast man passed away on Saturday, aged 82.

Born in Tyrella, Co Down in April 1942 to parents Francis McPeake II and Mary McPeake, Francis married Sarah Pinkey in April 1966 and had two sons Francis IV and Eugene. Although it would seem his destiny was to play Uilleann pipes, it wasn’t until he heard his own father playing on the radio that the spark was ignited and a great love and ultimate dedication to Uilleann piping was born.

Francis started learning Uilleann pipes in 1956 and became the latest in the family line to sing and play Uilleann pipes simultaneously, a talent unique to the family to this day.

After the McPeake Family Trio released their first album, ‘The McPeake Family of Belfast’ for Prestige International in 1959, it was in 1962 that Francis III, alongside his sister Kathleen and cousin Tommy, joined The Trio to form ‘The McPeake Family’.

Subsequent albums ensued for The McPeake Family throughout the 1960s and whilst touring USA in 1965, they worked alongside Joan Baez, Judy Collins, Bob Dylan, Pete Seegar and many more. Francis also taught John Lennon to play the Uilleann pipes after the McPeake Family performed as a gift to the Beatles in 1967.

The story of the McPeake's from the pages of the Andersonstown News

In 1977, Fr McNiff of Clonard Monastery approached Francis II and III to host traditional music lessons in Clonard Hall. From what was originally intended to be tin whistle lessons for six weeks, designed to get children off the streets during The Troubles, it grew into a glowing cultural icon of Belfast from 1977-2010. The Francis McPeake School of Music closed in 2010 following funding struggles, however, his family said Francis continued to perform at selected concerts and tours.

In a statement, his family said: "To say Francis lived a remarkable life would be an understatement, underpinned always by a humbleness that was almost palpable.

"He performed on some of the most iconic stages in the world, influencing and making an impact on musical giants but yet, he devoted his time, energy and talent to teaching the young (and not so young) in Belfast and as a result thousands of children and adults learnt tin whistle and many other traditional instruments from Francie. Francie was devoted to this labour of love.

"In the 33 years, Francis taught and influenced the lives of thousands. His impact on traditional music in Belfast alone cannot be overstated.

A feature on The Clonard Traditional Music Society from the pages of the Andersonstown News in 1985

"Alumni from these classes, scattered all round the world, include countless professional musicians, tutors of traditional music, session players and those who can take the tin whistle out at family gatherings and say with fondness ‘I learnt that at McPeake’s’.

"A mentor, tutor and friend to many, Francie had a unique ability to seamlessly break through any barriers and treated everyone to the same openness and warmness whether you were holding a tin whistle in your hand for the first time or were a seasoned professional musician.

"It is a testament to Francis that his influence and impact is felt from what were the simplest troubled street corners of Belfast through to the biggest band in the world.

"You have given your life to traditional music and now you join with your family and the other musicians gone before you."

Francis' funeral will take place on Tuesday at 1pm on St Joseph's Catholic Church,

Hannahstown.

Francis is survived by his beloved wife, Sarah, sons, Francis and Eugene and his four grandchildren, Hannah, Rebecca, Lucia and Francis V and his daughter-in-law Paula McPeake. Also, the remaining members of The McPeake Family; sister Kathleen McPeake, uncle James McPeake and cousin Tommy McCrudden.