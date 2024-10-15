Man rescued from house fire on Springfield Road

RESCUE: The man was trapped on the top floor of the house this morning

A MAN has been rescued after becoming trapped during a fire at a house on the Springfield Road on Tuesday morning.

Firefighters from Springfield Fire Station and Central Fire Station were called to reports of a three-storey mid-terraced house on fire shortly after 11.30am.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus rescued one person and extinguished the fire using one jet and one hose reel. One casualty was transferred to the care of the Ambulance Service.

The cause of the fire was accidental and the incident was dealt with by 1.15pm.