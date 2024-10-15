WATCH: Hundreds queue to see Saint Bernadette relics in Belfast for the first time

HUNDREDS of people are queuing outside St Mary's Church in Chapel Lane to see the relics of Saint Bernadette, which are on tour in Ireland for the first time.

The relics of Bernadette, who became a saint in 1933, arrived in Ireland on September 4 and are now touring across the island until November 5.

Born in Lourdes in 1844, Bernadette Soubirous was a peasant girl. In 1858, she claimed to have seen the Virgin Mary 18 times at the Grotto of Massabielle, the Apparitions of Lourdes were authenticated in 1866 by the Bishop of Tarbes.

In the same year, Bernadette left Lourdes to live out her religious vocation within the community of the Sisters of Charity of Nevers. She died at the age of 35 and was proclaimed blessed in 1925, then a saint in 1933.

Mary Savage from Ardoyne was first in the queue as St Mary's Chapel opened just before midday on Tuesday to welcome the public.

"I have been queuing since 9.30am. It will all be worth it in the end," she said.

FRONT OF THE QUEUE: Mary Savage and Eileen McGonigle

"I love Saint Bernadette. I have visited her twice in Lourdes and when I heard her relics were coming to Belfast, I just had to be here.

"It is a beautiful occasion and I can't wait to get inside and see them."

Archbishop Eamon Martin said: “During September and October, the holy relics of Saint Bernadette will undertake a pilgrimage, journeying from Lourdes, France – for the first time – to cathedrals and churches across Ireland.

"The visit of the relics will be a fitting prelude to the launch of the Jubilee Year 2025 with its theme ‘Pilgrims of Hope’.

“The pilgrimage around Ireland of Saint Bernadette’s relics will be a source of hope, great joy and inspiration, especially for the many people of Ireland who have travelled to Lourdes over the years and for the dedicated groups across the island who work all year round to plan pilgrimages at parish and diocesan level.

"Of course Lourdes is synonymous with care and love for sick and disabled persons, and is a special sanctuary for those who struggle with worries or decisions of one kind or another.”