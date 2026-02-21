UP until a couple of weeks ago, you wouldn’t have heard a bad word said against Peter Mandelson. Okay, there might have been the odd one, but for the most part he was seen as being on the right side in most matters. Many credited him with opening the door of 10 Downing Street for Tony Blair.

When it was suggested he might become the UK ambassador to the US, it was seen as a shrewd move. Remember the warmth of Keir Starmer ‘s introduction of him? “Many people love him. Others love to hate him. But to us, he’s just... Peter.” There was general agreement that Mandelson would be a very adept ambassador. And, significantly, Trump seemed to like him. After Mandelson had delivered a few words in the Oval Office, Trump declared: “What a beautiful accent! I’d like to have that accent.”

Things were moving along nicely and then – horror of horrors – Mandelson’s name popped up in the Epstein files. The British Labour Party had a sharp intake of breath. Starmer hurried to a microphone to say that Mandelson had lied to him, that as PM he’d never have considered him for ambassador if he’d known about his connection with Epstein.

So what did the Epstein files have to say about “Just Peter”?

A number of things. Mandelson had social contact with Epstein after 2000. These were business links, you understand, both men being keen on money. And so why wouldn’t Mandelson want to have contact with a man of Epstein’s wealth and influential connections?

Yes, Epstein had been sent to jail for procuring a minor for prostitution in 2008, but forgive and forget. In 2009 Mandelson was such good pals with the wealthy ex-con that he stayed at Epstein’s house (the biggest house in Manhattan). Looking back, Just Peter said he really regretted staying at that house and at the time he hadn’t known the extent of Epstein’s crimes.

That said, Epstein’s flight logs for his private plane show Mandelson flew on Epstein’s plane at least once, in 2009, travelling from New York to the Caribbean island of St Barthélemy. Mandelson said the flight was simply transport between meetings and not connected to wrongdoing, no sirree. Nor was there any verified evidence Mandelson visited Epstein’s private island (Little Saint James), which was the main site associated with abuse. So to be totally clear here: Just Peter has never been charged, investigated, or accused of sexual misconduct in relation to Epstein. His involvement falls into the category of poor judgement in associating with Epstein, rather than criminal implication.

But Keir Starmer was seriously disappointed in Just Peter. “He completely misrepresented the extent of his relationship” with Epstein during the vetting and due-diligence process. From Just Peter, loved by many, he became the man who “betrayed our country, our parliament and my party.”

Talk about a pivot.

Anyway, what it all boils down to is that Peter had tricked Keir and so would not be going to Washington, as it had been assumed he would.

What no one seems to remember is the outstanding job Just Peter did while Secretary of State here in NEI.

Who restored the NEI Assembly after its suspension? Just Peter did.

Who secured IRA commitment to weapons decommissioning? Just Peter.

Who passed policing reform legislation? Our Peter.

Who kept the unionists inside the peace process? Just Peter again.

He may have made a bags of things Stateside and he may have cruelly deceived his dear friend Keir, but he rang the bell repeatedly during his time in NEI.

We should be grateful to this talented, modest man, even if he later got tangled up with that bad Jeffrey Epstein. I’d suggest a statue at Grand Central. Or a mural beside Bobby Sands on the Falls Road.

God knows we didn’t half appreciate the depths of the man when we had him.