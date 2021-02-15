SOUTH BELFAST: Alliance rep reaches out to locals losing out in lockdown

SOUTH Belfast Alliance Cllr Kate Nicholl has set up a community outreach support system online for South Belfast residents who she feels are “falling through the gaps” during lockdown.

“The Covid-19 response was incredible – we saw how effective support roll out was when local government partnered with the community and voluntary sectors,” she said.

“But in areas where that traditional community infrastructure doesn’t exist, we’ve seen that people are falling through the gaps. The South Belfast Covid helpline has been getting large numbers of calls from people in BT9 and BT10 – this was surprising to some, as these are areas which are traditionally seen as well off.”

Cllr Nicholl strongly feels the lack of support for this area urgently needs to be addressed.

“We need to address the lack of support, particularly for vulnerable and elderly people. For elderly people who may not have access to computers and have struggled to get groceries or for people on furlough or who have lost their jobs and are struggling to makes end meet, they do not know who to turn to. “

She has already taken actions in trying to provide the support that is needed, turning to digital platforms to reconnect the community during lockdown.

“How do we better signpost existing support? How do we harness the community spirit in the digital world and support each other better?

I'm not able to knock on doors & tell people what I'm working on - but I can write about it! — Kate Nicholl (@KateNicholl) February 12, 2021

“My first action was creating an online space. I have set up a Balmoral Community Outreach Group on Facebook. It is in its early stages and I would love if more people would sign up.

“Here we share info about support and schemes and we are there to answer any questions or point people in direction of support they require. I made all local councillors admins, so it is not party political.

“I have also had meetings with local organisations and council officers about how we might engage better with churches and sports teams as well as how to share signposting.”

Kate has hopes and plans to continue developing community infrastructure in South Belfast.

“Long term we need to do capacity building and have community workers who really focus on these areas. I am hoping that is something we will be able to take up in the Belfast City Council South Belfast Area Working Group meetings.”