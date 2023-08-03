TRAD FEST: Growing up on the Western Isles has left a lasting impression on Kathleen

AFTER a mesmerising performance at Belfast’s Trad Fest, acclaimed Scottish singer Kathleen MacInnes has spoken about the influence that music and language has had on her life.

From the isle of South Uist in the Western Isles of Scotland, Kathleen grew up immersed in Gaelic language and music.

“My work in traditional music and working through Gaelic has made me feel exceptionally fortunate as a person because the songs have brought me to great places from Cape Breton to Barga in Italy, from Ireland to Australia and Jordan.

“The musicians and singers I work and collaborate with make me feel extremely lucky to play music and I am so proud to have been born in South Uist in the Western Isles. South Uist is an island rich in song and piping. I look back now on the music and the language that I took for granted growing up and realise now how incredible it was to have been brought up in a Gaelic community.

“I went to school in the 1970s and 1980s when there was a steep decline in the language nationally but in the Western Isles in the small townships and communities it was still very strong and is strong today.

“Having these songs too gives me a place to escape to in only a couple of lines. I am off to another world in my music and often another century, that’s one of the best things about being bilingual and I love the Gaelic melodies and sharing them with other people."

Speaking about the gig in which she played alongside Elephant Sessions and her longtime friend and musician Mike Vass, Kathleen spoke about her music as well as what it’s like to tour Ireland as a traditional musician and how Belfast is one of her favourite cities to play in.

“Our gig featured our composer, producer, fiddler and guitarist Mike Vass who is from Nairn. Mike is a wonderful player and he’s always writing music and collecting sound samples. He recently took up traditional boat building and sailing. We’ve loved being in Ireland and have been here many times before, when I toured with Louise Kelly and Brendan Begley. In 2016 we toured Ireland with Brian Finnegan of Flook and Dermot Byrne from Altan.

“We loved our time at Trad Fest and Belfast is one of our favourite cities to play in. I’m glad I got to play some of our new music written during my first stint back in the recording studio in ten years. It was also great to play the favourites such as Stone of Destiny, some waulking songs and Puirt a Beul. It was fantastic playing with Elephant Sessions who are from the Highlands and they are definitely one to watch, especially their last album ‘For The Night’ which won the Scots Trad Music Awards last year.”

Asked whether there has been an increase in interest in the Gaelic language and traditional Scottish music Kathleen said more and more young people were choosing to learn through Gaelic and also teaching themselves the language through the language’s rich musical heritage.

“Over the last number of years I definitely do think there has been an increase in interest in traditional music. The feis movement is strong and there are so many festivals big and small which take place all over Scotland and Ireland. I’ve seen a growing interest in Gaelic music and the language among young people who have told me they’ve been learning through Duo Lingo or using Gaelic songs, which is an excellent way to learn."

🎻 Planning to attend @BelfastTradF next week? You'll not want to miss the closing concert in Belfast's Mandela Hall on Sat 29th July with Kathleen MacInnes & Elephant Sessions 🥳



Get tickets and plan your break;

👉 https://t.co/T2GbkesXZW#BelfastTradFest #EmbraceAGiantSpirit pic.twitter.com/hIkq4bHu0d — Northern Ireland (@DiscoverNI) July 22, 2023

Kathleen continued: “I’ve always said the best way for learning is total immersion and you can do this at the Gaelic college Sabhal Mór Ostaig in Skye where you can learn Gaelic song from the wonderful Christine Primrose. Before my gig I was back home on South Uist for two weeks and I was reflecting on the how strong the Ceolas music school is here and it will be good to head back after our brilliant time in Belfast.”