Kathy is feeling ‘like a new woman’ since losing eight stone with Slimming World

LOCAL woman Kathy Fee is jumping for joy since losing over eight stone with her local Slimming World group.

Kathy, 50, joined her local group back in 2022 after struggling with her weight for a number of years. She says, “I had begun to feel the burden of my weight both physically and mentally and decided that change had to come. My weight had started to control my life and I knew that if I wanted to change that, I wouldn’t be able to do it alone.”

Recognising that she needed the support of a weight loss group, Kathy decided to reach out to her local Slimming World consultant in the hope that they could help her.

“I rang the consultant of the group not too far from where I live,” says Kathy. “I explained how my weight had been affecting my day-to-day life and how I wasn’t sure if I could lose it”. She adds, “The consultant I spoke to was so reassuring and completely understood how I was feeling. It turns out they themself had lost over eight stone and with hearing that, I made the decision to join their group the next day!”

Kathy joined her local group back in August 2022 and within weeks, had lost more than a stone.

“I was loving the Slimming World plan,” Kathy explains. “I was eating the foods that I loved like fakeaways, pasta and even curries – all while losing weight beautifully each week! I had finally found what worked for me and with the support of my group, I knew nothing could stop me from achieving my goal.”

After attending the group each week for a little over a year – Kathy has now reached her personal target weight by losing an incredible eight stones!

“I feel like a new woman!” she shares. “I never dreamt that I would be able to lose eight stones in weight – but with the help of my group and my amazing consultant – I’ve done it and I am so proud of myself!”

Kathy before she lost the eight stone

“Making the decision to lose weight has changed my life in so many ways”, says Kathy. “I now enjoying walking (with ease!) and tracking my daily steps. My work-life has improved too as I can now carry out tasks without losing my breath. The best and my favorite thing is that I can now finally wear the clothes I want to wear and feel confident while doing so. Joining Slimming World is the best decision I’ve ever made – I couldn’t be happier.”

With reaching her target weight, Kathy is now a lifetime free member of her group and still attends every week.

“I love going to the group and catching up with all the other members each week. Slimming World provides all of their target members with a target maintenance package to support them to stay at their new healthy weight longterm and that’s what I’m now doing. It’s allowed me to feel super confident that I can sustain my new relationship with food; as well as my new healthy weight – for life!”.

Kathy's consultant adds, “It’s been a pleasure to support Kathy to lose eight stone in weight. She has become a fundamental part of our group and we are all so proud of her and all that she has achieved! We hope more people choose Slimming World this new year and achieve their own weight loss dreams in 2024!”



