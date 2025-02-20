Grosvenor man devastated after classic car vandalised outside his home

ANGER: Robert Mateer with his Rover Montego which was damaged

A WEST Belfast man has been left devastated after his vintage car was vandalised outside his home.

Robert Mateer parked his Rover Montego outside his Servia Street home, off the Grosvenor Road, last Wednesday night.

On Thursday morning, he woke to discover the back window had been smashed overnight.

"Anyone who knows me knows I collect classic cars," he said. "I got into the car on Thursday morning and a woman came by and said the back window was smashed.

"I had my work tools in the car that were left untouched. Nothing was touched. It was pure vandalism. I just want to know, why? Clearly someone didn't appreciate the car.

"The glass will be hard to replace but I am trying to work out a few things.

"I have collected classic cars my whole life, since I was about 16-years-old. I love to drive them about and keep them on the road. It is a real hobby of mine."