Sinn Féin will not attend St Patrick's Day events in White House

SINN Féin will not attend St Patrick's Day events at the White House next month over US President Donald Trump's stance on Gaza.

Party leader Mary Lou McDonald said the decision comes on the back of President Trump's recent comments calling for the mass expulsion of the Palestinian people from Gaza. Earlier this month, the SDLP said they would not take part in celebrations if invited.

"I have listened in horror to calls from the President of the United States for the mass expulsion of the Palestinian people from their homes and the permanent seizure of Palestinian land," she said. "This approach is a fundamental breach of international law, is deeply destabilising in the Middle East and globally and a dangerous departure from the UN position of peace and security for both Palestinians and Israelis and the right of Palestinians to self-determination.



"Every member of Sinn Féin, and all those who support our party, know that the ties between Ireland and the United States are historic and run deep. There are deep bonds between Sinn Féin and people in the United States who supported peace and prosperity in Ireland for decades. These relationships are valuable and enduring."

She said the US is a "valued friend to Ireland" and its work in "helping to achieve the Good Friday Agreement stands as a clear example of successful US foreign policy".

"They are an important partner for peace and play a strong role in Ireland’s economy. St Patrick’s Day, each year, is an important moment to re-enforce all of those connections. But there is also an onus on us to speak honestly and to act when we believe a US administration is wrong, catastrophically so in the case of Palestine.

"I have thought deeply about this issue in recent days and listened to many voices inside and outside of Sinn Féin.

"I have made the decision not to attend the event in the White House this year as a principled stance against the call for the mass expulsion of the Palestinian people from Gaza, something which I believe demands serious dissent and objection.

"The party’s deputy Leader, Michelle O’Neill has equally taken a personal decision that as First Minister she will not accept any invitation to attend the White House St Patrick’s Shamrock ceremony.

As First Minister, I’ve decided not to attend the White House events this year.



The US President’s comments on forced expulsion of the Palestinian people of Gaza cannot be ignored.



I will continue to engage with senior figures in the US for peace and economic growth.



In the… pic.twitter.com/033oUqQaGv — Michelle O’Neill (@moneillsf) February 21, 2025

"The only route to peace and security is a permanent ceasefire, followed by a negotiated settlement that guarantees peace and security for both Palestinians and Israelis through a just and sustainable two-state solution. That should be the position of the United States.



"Sinn Féin will continue to engage with the US administration at various levels, with friends of Ireland on Capitol Hill, and with the trade union movement and business leaders both in the United States and right across Ireland. We will continue our relentless work for a future of peace, progress, stability and prosperity.



"An Taoiseach will attend the White House for his bilateral engagement with the United States President. It is he who represents the Irish people and he will have the opportunity to speak on behalf of Ireland when he meets with the American President. He must use this opportunity to reflect the views of the Irish people in relation to Palestine, in support of international law and to reject threats for the mass expulsion of the Palestinian people and seizure of land."

When asked in the Stormont chamber this week about the First and deputy First Minister's (dFM) plans for engagement with the US over the St Patrick's period, dFM Emma Little-Pengelly said: "The St Patrick's Day period offers an opportunity to deepen our connections with the US. This year, there are around a dozen events being organised. Currently, however, no invitations have been issued from the White House to Ministers."

The DUP woman continued: "Once we have confirmation of the full range of events in Washington DC, the First Minister and I will consider our plans for engagement. It is important that Northern Ireland be represented, but we need to balance that against value for money and commitment to leadership here at home."