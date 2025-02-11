SDLP will not attend St Patrick’s Day in Washington

SDLP leader Claire Hanna has confirmed her party will not attend any St Patrick’s Day events in Washington this year.

The South Belfast and Mid Down MP said that last year the SDLP made the decision not to send anyone to Washington for St Patrick’s Day as the party could "not endorse the US Government while it armed and supported the bombardment of Gaza".

The Irish government has come under growing pressure not to attend St Patrick's Day events involving President Trump in Washington this March after his recent comments about turning Gaza into the “Riviera of the Middle East". Last year Sinn Féin was criticised for meeting President Biden while the US supplied arms to Israel during its bombardment of Gaza.

"We hope the fragile ceasefire will deliver a lasting peace and the return of hostages to their families, but the rhetoric of Donald Trump, around the displacement and ethnic cleansing of millions of people, is absolutely beyond the pale," said Ms Hanna.

"We can’t in good conscience attend parties hosted in that context.

“The SDLP, and the island as a whole, has many friends in America who we will continue to engage with outside the trappings of St Patrick’s Day events.

"US politicians, investors and the Irish diaspora have been a positive influence here and we will retain links, particularly with those trying to resist and combat the overreach of the current administration.

As an Irish political party we can’t in good conscience go to Washington for St Patrick’s Day this year.



Ireland has a proud history of solidarity with Palestine.



Ireland has a proud history of solidarity with Palestine.

The values of the SDLP are simply not compatible with what we're seeing and hearing from Donald Trump on Gaza.

“We understand the importance of the relationship between the US and this island, but the politics of the current US administration mean it is essential that we stand up for what is right, and when it comes to Gaza, what is wrong.

“The SDLP’s values are incompatible with what we are seeing and hearing and we won’t be endorsing it on St Patrick’s Day.”

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said that he has not received any invitation to date to attend the White House on March 17, but as Ireland’s relationship with the US is longstanding, he would accept any invitation.